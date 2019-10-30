Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 07:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:

  • JMP Securities Tech Talk with a Cloud Architect
    Alan Amrod, SVP, Cloud & Wireless Products
    Please contact your JMP Institutional Sales Representative for details
    Friday, November 8, 2019
    11:00AM EST conference call  
     
  • Needham Networking, Communications, and Security Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    New York, NY
    Tuesday, November 12, 2019
    3:40PM EST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
     
  • Bloomberg Intelligence Webinar: The campus network is entering a renaissance period
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Please contact your Bloomberg Professional Representative for details
    Wednesday, November 13, 2019
    11:00AM EST webinar
     
  • Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Scottsdale, AZ
    Wednesday, December 4, 2019
    11:05AM MST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
     
  • UBS Global Technology Conference
    Stan Kovler, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
    New York, NY
    Tuesday, December 10, 2019
    Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
     
  • Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    New York, NY
    Wednesday, December 11, 2019
    Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
     
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    San Francisco, CA
    Wednesday, December 11, 2019
    Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the Needham and Credit Suisse Conferences will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:



Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Mary Ellen Cushing

The Piacente Group, Inc

212-481-2050

extreme@tpg-ir.com

