Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor Conference Schedule for Remainder of 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:

Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series:

Extreme Networks' (EXTR) Potential for Growth with a Cloud-Driven Strategy

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Friday, October 30, 2020

2:00 PM EDT presentation



JMP Small Cap Tech Forum Conference (Virtual)

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

3:30 PM EST presentation



Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

2:15 PM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day



Craig Hallum 11 th Annual Alpha Select Virtual Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day



Credit Suisse 24 th Annual Technology Virtual Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

10:50 AM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day



Cowen's 7th Annual Networking Virtual Summit

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

