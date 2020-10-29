Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor Conference Schedule for Remainder of 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 16:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:
- Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series:
Extreme Networks' (EXTR) Potential for Growth with a Cloud-Driven Strategy
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Friday, October 30, 2020
2:00 PM EDT presentation
- JMP Small Cap Tech Forum Conference (Virtual)
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
3:30 PM EST presentation
- Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
2:15 PM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Craig Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Virtual Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
10:50 AM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Cowen's 7th Annual Networking Virtual Summit
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
