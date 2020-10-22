Extreme Networks Celebrates Global Partner Community at Annual Partner Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, hosted its annual Partner Conference on October 20th and 21st. The virtual event offered global partners exclusive access to new product innovations, demos, executives, and sales and marketing strategies designed to grow profitability. During the conference, Extreme partners were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the success of Extreme Networks' business in multiple categories. Extreme is pleased to announce the following as winners:

Americas

Marketing & Revenue Partner of the Year – Canada : Combat Networks, Inc.

: Combat Networks, Inc. Marketing & Revenue Partner of the Year – LATAM: Adsum Soluciones Tecnológicas SAS

Marketing Partner of the Year – US: Integration Partners

Service Partner of the Year – Canada : Charter Telecom

: Charter Telecom Service Partner of the Year – LATAM: TDec Network Group

Service Partner of the Year – US: STEP CG

Distributor of the Year: Jenne, Inc.

Momentum Distributor of the Year: ScanSource, Inc.

Cloud Partner Of the Year: Whalley Computer Associates

Sports & Entertainment Partner of the Year – US: Verizon

Breakout Partner of the Year: PC Solutions and Integration

Service Provider Partner of the Year – US: ePlus Technology, Inc.

SLED Partner of the Year – US: CDW

Enterprise & Growth Partner of the Year – US: STEP CG

International

Marketing Partner of the Year – APJC: Marubeni Information Systems

Marketing Partner of the Year – EMEA: Daisy Corporate Services Limited

Services Partner of the Year – APJC: Computer Systems Australia (CSA)

Services Partner of the Year – EMEA: Charterhouse Voice & Data

Cloud Networking Partner of the Year – APJC: Sanko IB Co., Ltd.

of the Year – APJC: Sanko IB Co., Ltd. Cloud Networking Partner of the Year – EMEA: Felton (former Lantech)

of the Year – EMEA: Felton (former Lantech) Deal of the Year – APJC: PT Astel Sistem Teknologi

Deal of the Year – EMEA: Telefonica

Distributor of the Year – International: 3KV GmbH

Momentum Distributor of the Year – International: Westcon EMEA

Partner of the Year – APJC: J CUBE DATA

Partner of the Year – EMEA: Bell Computer-Netzwerke GmbH

The Extreme Partner Program delivers best-in-class solutions and the highest level of customer support to partners and customers. By combining cloud-driven innovation that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence with proven, high-performance technology, Extreme offers automation, actionable insights, and assurance across the entire enterprise – from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center – to provide a more effortless networking experience. Partners and customers can choose from a wide range of cloud-driven hardware and software to create strategic networking solutions to improve the bottom line and advance their business.

Executive Perspective

Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks

"Challenging times require us to be smarter, to move faster, and to embrace innovation in every area of our business – that's how we advance. Nowhere is this more evident than in our work with channel partners, where together we help customers realize the opportunities and efficiencies of cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solutions so they too can thrive. We value each and every one of our partners and applaud them for the steps they have taken to navigate this turbulent year, and especially those who received awards."

Additional Resources

Extreme Partner Program Benefits

Connect with Extreme via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and YouTube

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

