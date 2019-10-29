Extreme Networks Celebrates 'The Extreme Difference' at its Annual Partner Conference in Carlsbad, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking, hosted its annual Americas Partner Conference in Carlsbad, California last week. Over 175 partners from across the Americas attended the event which gave partners unprecedented access to new product innovations, demos, executives, and sales and marketing strategy. Amongst the packed three-day agenda was the much-anticipated, and keenly contested "Annual Partner Awards." Extreme partners were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the success of Extreme Networks' business in multiple categories. Extreme is delighted to announce the following as winners:

Extreme Difference Award (Americas) - PC Solutions & Integration

Deal of the Year (Americas) - IK Network Solutions

Partner of the Year (US) - Integration Partners

Partner of the Year AND Services Partner of the Year ( Canada ) - Combat Networks

) - Combat Networks Partner of the Year AND Marketing Partner of the Year (LATAM) - TDEC Network Group

Services Partner of the Year (US) - Step CG

Services Partner of the Year (LATAM) - Expertos en Computo y Comunicaciones SA de CV

Marketing Partner of the Year (US) - Nth Generation Computing

Marketing Partner of the Year ( Canada ) - Charter Telecom

) - Charter Telecom Distributor of the Year (Americas) - Jenne, Inc.

Distributor of the Year for Managed Partners (Americas) - Tech Data Corporation

The Extreme Partner Program delivers best-in-class solutions and the highest level of customer support to partners and customers. By combining cloud-driven innovation that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence with proven, high-performance technology, Extreme offers automation, actionable insights, and assurance across the entire enterprise – from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center. Partners and customers can choose from a wide range of cloud-driven hardware and software elements to create strategic networking solutions to support business objectives, improve the bottom line, and put their organizations on a path to the autonomous enterprise.

Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Extreme Networks

"The overall message for our Partner Conference this year was 'The Extreme Difference.' This describes our approach to building strong relationships with, investing in, and enabling our channel partner community to deliver innovation for their customers, and unleash the power of cloud-driven networking to catapult their business growth. Many in our partner network embody these qualities of community, collaboration, and innovation. But none more so than those who received awards."

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

