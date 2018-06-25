Extreme Networks Empowers K-12 & Higher Education Customers Worldwide to Advance Digital Learning Initiatives

Customer Highlights:

Adoption of eSports: At SUNY Canton , the IT team's installation of ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeManagement and ExtremeAnalytics products enabled the launch of three eSports teams, Game Design courses and a new high-speed wireless gaming arena that will be completed for the Fall 2018 semester.

Executive Perspectives:

Bob Nilsson , Director of Vertical Solutions Marketing, Extreme Networks: "Our software-driven networking solutions are designed to deliver endless possibilities to our education customers. Our technology is now deployed at over 17,000 schools and 4,500 campuses worldwide following a year of significant global uptake as K-12 and higher education institutions look to accelerate digital learning. With digital transformation and the move to smart schools, the need for hyper-reliable, easily-managed network infrastructure has never been greater in education."

Extreme at ISTE 2018

Extreme serves customers in the K-12 and higher education sector in over 80 countries, with open, software-driven educational networking solutions that enable the digital transformation of education and improve learning outcomes. From June 24 – 27, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, Extreme will be at ISTE 2018 showcasing its latest K-12 education initiatives and partnerships at booth 1062. To learn more, visit: https://www.extremenetworks.com/events/iste/.

