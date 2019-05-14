Extreme Networks Extends Popular 'Dojo' Training Program to Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced it has extended its popular ExtremeDojo™ training program to customers and added a technical training pathway. Originally designed to educate employees and global partners, ExtremeDojo now provides its customers with modular, competency-based curricula delivered in a modern and gamified format. Technical engineers who complete training through the martial arts-themed program achieve a better understanding of Extreme's products and solutions, increasing the knowledge and skills needed to help their organizations take the next step on their path to becoming an autonomous enterprise.

ExtremeDojo caters to a range of learning styles. Students can choose from free, online video training or from an extensive schedule of instructor-led classes delivered by Extreme's global ecosystem of Authorized Training Partners, or a blended mix of both. Either modality transfers technical knowledge and provides hands-on experience with Extreme's solutions portfolio, giving customers the ability to truly understand and leverage their Extreme-powered infrastructure. Students can achieve up to eight certifications and earn martial-arts themed belts as they progress on their learning journey.

ExtremeDojo students will receive a Blue Belt with the completion of one technical certification and a Purple Belt – the color of Extreme – by gaining three qualifying technical certifications. Those that complete five qualifying technical certifications will achieve the ultimate Black Belt. Components of the ExtremeDojo program include:

Free of charge modular video-based training , with subtitles in 11 languages.

, with subtitles in 11 languages. Accelerated time to certification through blended learning modalities.

through blended learning modalities. Expanded choice of instructor-led training through a worldwide ecosystem of Authorized Training Partners.

a worldwide ecosystem of Authorized Training Partners. Simplified and free recertification via an annual "update" video module. Never complete a traditional re-certification exam again - or pay for it!

via an annual "update" video module. Never complete a traditional re-certification exam again - or pay for it! Gamified achievement levels are earned for progress on the martial arts themed learning quest, leading to inclusion in a global community of technical experts.

This new technical pathway in the ExtremeDojo program is also available for Extreme partners, complementing the business-based ExtremeDojo learning pathway which was launched in October 2018 at Extreme's Partner Conference.

Executive Perspective

Bob Gault, Chief Revenue and Services Officer, Extreme Networks

"Our enterprise customers are embracing Extreme's autonomous enterprise vision and are looking to simplify and automate their networks to drive their digital transformation efforts forward. As a result, their engineers need to gain skills and expertise to make this a reality. ExtremeDojo is a valued training resource among partners and employees alike, so it made perfect sense to extend and expand the program to customers looking to deepen their technical knowledge of the Extreme Networks products and solutions powering their digital transformation efforts, thus removing typical training barriers of high cost and time out of the office."

Muller Malonda, Network Administrator - Infrastructure Services, Jefferson County Public Schools

"As a network administrator overseeing 184 K-12 public schools, my team and I must be very knowledgeable on a broad range of topics to support both our wired and wireless network. With a busy schedule and limited travel budgets, the ability to access free, technical, video-based training on-demand is critical to keep us informed. I love how the Dojo keeps track of my progress, so I know where I have left off, and the simple layout makes it easy to move from one module to another. I am excited to explore more! This new platform will help me in my everyday job and will also be great as I look to advance my career with the knowledge and achievements I earn."

Shabbir Tambe, Network Manager, Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

"We are a paper light 'GDE Hospital' where patient care is heavily reliant on an always-on network. That means it's critical that our IT staff is trained appropriately to provide timely resolution to any issues to ensure we provide the best possible service. It is imperative we have 99.99% network uptime. However, finding the time for training can be a challenge and getting a week out of the office for training needs to be carefully planned. Having access to modular video training that is available free-of-charge and on-demand means I can take 10 minutes of training here and there, and then book into an instructor-led class when I get the opportunity. The new ExtremeDojo will give me an incentive to learn more."

