Extreme Networks Gears Up for Record-Breaking Wi-Fi Usage at Super Bowl LIV

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider for the seventh consecutive Super Bowl, today announced it will blitz Super Bowl LIV with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions to fuel the digital game day experience for fans attending The Big Game in Miami on February 2, 2020. Further enhancing the fan experience, Extreme is working with Verizon to help provide a seamless hand-off for Verizon customers between the company's wireless network, and in-stadium Wi-Fi networks.

This news follows last year's record-breaking Wi-Fi usage at Super Bowl LIII where 24 terabytes of data was transferred within the stadium – an increase of 47 percent from the previous NFL championship game. Extreme expects digital engagement at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium to outpace last year's milestones by every measure given accelerating trends in social media usage and the NFL's growing support for a diverse array of in-stadium digital fan experiences, such as AR, VR, and location-based offerings.

Key Facts:

Proven, jointly developed "smart stadium" technology linking Verizon's wireless network to ExtremeWireless™ Wi-Fi access points and ExtremeAnalytics™ software, will provide a seamless connectivity and authentication experience for Verizon customers between Verizon's wireless network and Wi-Fi networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for fans anywhere in and around the stadium.

Extreme currently provides Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 24 stadiums servicing 25 teams across the NFL and will continue to provide solutions over the next two seasons, including Super Bowl LV in Tampa on February 7, 2021 .

on . With ExtremeWireless access points, NFL teams have the scale and capacity to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity to fans on game day. Fans can share their experiences on social media, instantly access real-time statistics and commentary, and stream instant replay videos on their mobile devices without latency.

With ExtremeAnalytics technology, NFL IT teams gain granular visibility into network and application performance, locations, and devices, and can capture information related to which apps are running on the Wi-Fi network and what the response time is for each app. With these insights, teams can deliver personalized offers and application features to engaged fans.

Executive Perspectives

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"Sporting events like the Super Bowl are about much more than the game – they're about the experience. And today the Super Bowl experience is more exciting and immersive than ever thanks to enabling technologies like Wi-Fi and 5G. The NFL has supercharged game-day experiences with cutting-edge digital advancements that are changing how we engage with our favorite teams. We're proud to be a part of this as the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider for the seventh consecutive Super Bowl."

Michelle McKenna, Chief Information Officer, The National Football League

"The Super Bowl offers a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the teams playing, for the League, and most importantly – for the fans. Maximizing the combined advancements in 5G and Wi-Fi, we plan to revolutionize what fans will experience at the stadium this year – from food and beverage, to ticketing, to the in-seat experience. These enabling technologies and new mobile applications will allow our fans to immerse themselves in next-gen game-day experiences like never before and we expect sky-high data consumption in Hard Rock Stadium."

