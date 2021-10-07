Extreme Networks Helps to Transform Stanford Athletics Gameday Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it was selected by Stanford Athletics to deliver professional-grade, high-density Wi-Fi 6 networks to transform and improve the fan experience at both Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion. Working in partnership with Comcast Business, Extreme deployed Wi-Fi 6 access points throughout the stadium and pavilion, providing fans with fast, high-performing, and reliable connectivity. Stanford Athletics is using ExtremeAnalytics™ to streamline gameday operations, easily identify and troubleshoot network issues, and gain better visibility into Wi-Fi usage throughout the two venues to optimize the fan experience.

Together, Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion host more than 100 events each year, including football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's volleyball, women's gymnastics, and an annual Major League Soccer game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy. The newly deployed network allows Stanford to implement digital services such as mobile ticketing and a rollout of the new Stanford Athletics app with additional services planned in the future.

Comcast Business served as the systems integrator for the deployment and is providing the underlying connectivity for the network via its Metro Ethernet Dedicated Internet service. Following network turn-up, Comcast Business will continue to operate and monitor the network as a managed services provider.

Key benefits:

High-Speed Wi-Fi: Extreme's Wi-Fi solutions deliver high-speed wireless connectivity optimized for high-density venue environments as well as bandwidth-intensive applications and devices used by both stadium personnel and fans. Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion now have the scale and capacity to provide an improved game day experience, allowing fans to use mobile ticketing, leverage the Stanford Athletics App, share their experiences on social media, and access real-time statistics and commentary.

Cloud-Based Network Management and Control: IT staff now benefit from a dashboard that provides a centralized view into the entire network and devices to ensure smooth operations during large events. ExtremeCloud™ IQ Site Engine delivers end-to-end network management, automation, insights, and assurance, making it easier and cost-effective to scale operations and manage all devices in the cloud or on-premises.

Improved Venue Operations: With ExtremeAnalytics, Stanford Athletics is able to monitor and leverage network and application usage data to regularly enhance the in-stadium experience for fans. Administrators have access to contextual data, which provides insights on traffic flow patterns and other relevant information required to improve venue operations.

Executive Perspectives

"Extreme's solutions are purpose built for large venues, which makes it simple to deploy and get up and running quickly. Extreme is a proven market leader with demonstrated expertise providing high-quality connectivity – the backbone for creating a stellar fan experience. Their vision for cloud-based network management will impact the way organizations manage their networks and leverage analytics to improve business operations and personalized fan experiences." – Scott Cohen , Executive Director, Comcast Business Product Management

"Fans come to sporting events expecting a combination of on-field entertainment and reliable high-performing connectivity that allows them to capture, share, and extend their experience digitally. Stanford Athletics has taken a significant leap forward by modernizing its stadium with infrastructure to power more consumer-centric experiences such as mobile ticketing, extending its prestigious reputation as a leading technology institution out to the stadium and arena." – John Brams , Vice President, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks

