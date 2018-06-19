Extreme Networks Introduces AI-Powered Edge Network Solution to Accelerate Business Transformation for Enterprise Customers

Extreme Networks' Smart OmniEdge solution is comprised of a secure, unified wired/wireless infrastructure and AI-driven management capabilities, accessible through a single pane of glass. The solution provides common visibility, policy and authentication services across the entire infrastructure. Purpose built to address the growth of users and internet of things (IoT) devices, Smart OmniEdge uniquely delivers a consistent customer-driven experience across diverse network environments, via flexibility of on-premise deployment or as-a-service offering. The resulting network and insights give customers the agility required to grow and adapt quickly as their business needs change, while protecting their investments.

The Extreme Networks Smart OmniEdge solution family includes Extreme's leading wired, wireless, network management, cloud, analytics and security capabilities. New technologies being introduced today are designed specifically to enhance the edge network experience, and include:

ExtremeAI for Smart OmniEdge – A powerful, hosted application that augments human intelligence with proactive artificial intelligence to simplify the complex task of RF management. The solution uses machine learning to collect network analytics, device statistics, connection rates, and user and application experience characteristics. This enables the network to continuously learn and adapt to a customer's clients and applications accessing the Wi-Fi network.

ExtremeCloud Appliance – Designed for customers that love the simplicity of the ExtremeCloud solution and want an on-premise solution. ExtremeCloud Appliance delivers cloud-like licensing and management with tightly integrated services and features on-premise deployments require. ExtremeCloud Appliance is container ready for operational expansion. It is also available as a virtual machine (VM) for customers that have their own private cloud services.

Extreme Extended Edge Switching – An innovative technology that collapses multiple network layers into a single logical switch, enhancing the intelligence of edge switches, while flattening the network and eliminating deployment complexity. The result is a simplified operational model that reduces costs.

Extreme Defender for IoT – A comprehensive security solution that simplifies onboarding and securing of wired IoT devices. The Defender for IoT application can be deployed on the ExtremeCloud Appliance in any form factor, and used to help ensure secure access of IoT devices plugged into the wall jack AP or the Extreme Defender Adaptor. The solution provides centralized visibility and management, enabling IT to analyze traffic flows and pinpoint anomalies. The solution works with the Extreme Fabric Connect solution or over third-party networks to protect IoT devices, and is ideal for healthcare environments.

Smart OmniEdge incorporates pervasive intelligence throughout the solution to provide mobile users with an exceptional experience and drive business and operational transformation. The solution is agile and business adaptive, allowing networks to quickly transform in lockstep with the businesses that rely on them using any combination of solutions to meet their business needs today, and in the future, without rip and replace, or retraining.

As the network edge has become the primary access for users, devices and IoT, it has also become an attack surface. Smart OmniEdge is intrinsically secure, from the Wi-Fi RF, access point and Ethernet switches which extend through the campus to the data center, with automated compliance checks, threat detection, analytics and mitigation from the time of IoT device onboarding until completion of the user's session.

90-Day No-Pay Financing through Extreme Capital Solutions

The Smart OmniEdge solution's unique network consumption model enables Extreme Network partners to offer on-premise and as-a-service solutions to fit customer's unique requirements. Extreme offers 100% in-sourced services and support for Smart OmniEdge customers, delivered by Extreme employees. With the introduction of Smart OmniEdge, Extreme is offering a promotion for new customers through network partners, global system integrators and federal partners which enables them to acquire the Smart OmniEdge solution today and pay nothing for the first 90 days when they finance through Extreme Capital Solutions. Alternatively, customers can choose from financing options tailored to best meet their business needs.

Executive Perspectives

Mike Leibovitz, Senior Director of Mobility Solutions, Extreme Networks

"As enterprises embrace digital transformation and look for infrastructure that evolves to support new technologies, Smart OmniEdge is a game-changer. Our solution provides intrinsic security across a single architecture with consistent management, hardware and user experience across different deployment types – all enhanced with artificial intelligence. This takes the complexity out of network management while providing flexibility and choice of deployment model so our customers can focus on their digital transformation."

Dominic Tong, Executive Director of Technology Infrastructure and Engineering, Aldine Independent School District

"As a K-12 school district, we face many challenges when it comes to delivering reliable Wi-Fi service to students and staff. With Extreme Networks' Smart OmniEdge solution, we'll be able to leverage a unified wired/wireless infrastructure with a flexible deployment model and single pane of glass management, giving us the ability to see all devices across the network, and detect anomalies and correct problems before they manifest. Capabilities like ExtremeAI will enable us to deliver the best possible user experience – giving our IT staff the ability to see in an instant where coverage may be weak, and where additional coverage may be required to accommodate crowding of users and peak loading – reducing their workload."

Brandon Butler, Senior Research Analyst for Enterprise Networks, IDC

"Enterprise networks today often rely on disparate wired/wireless hardware and software each operating with unique functionality. With Smart OmniEdge, Extreme Networks uses machine learning technology to streamline operations across complex network environments, which increases automation and delivers intrinsic security. Extreme Networks offers these capabilities irrespective of the consumption model, be as an appliance or as-a-service, giving customers deployment choice without compromising on features."

Rodney Hyde, President, Enterprise Systems Corporation

"Next-generation networks need to be able to provide actionable intelligence to help customers deliver better services and create new revenue streams. We see Extreme Networks' Smart OmniEdge solution as a platform for bringing together all the necessary tools, including artificial intelligence and strong security, to give these customers what they want."

Availability

Extreme Networks' Smart OmniEdge solutions will be available worldwide in CYQ3, 2018.

