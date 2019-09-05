Extreme Networks Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the National Football League for 7th Season

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) announced it has renewed its technology partnership with the National Football League (NFL). As the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the NFL, Extreme will provide Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions for the next three football seasons and two Super Bowls: Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 in Miami, and Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021 in Tampa. Extreme currently provides Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 24 stadiums, servicing 25 teams, in the NFL. This year marks the seventh season of the Extreme-NFL partnership. With Extreme Wi-Fi solutions in place, NFL teams have the scale, capacity, and intelligence to deliver exceptional digital fan experiences on game day.

Wi-Fi connectivity is a critical part of game day, as fans increasingly expect seamless and secure connectivity that enables social media sharing, video streaming, and unfettered mobile app usage. In the 2018-2019 NFL season, teams saw 45 percent of fans connecting to Wi-Fi ― a 150 percent increase from the 2013-2014 NFL season. The average number of peak concurrent Wi-Fi users increased from 7,833 in the 2013-2014 season to nearly 19,000 users last season. Addition­­­ally, nearly 4 terabytes of data were transferred over stadium networks in the 2018-2019 season, the equivalent of over 1,500 hours of streaming HD video, up from 1.9 terabytes in the 2014-2015 season – the first season this data was tracked.

Key Facts:

Extreme is the official Wi-Fi solutions provider for the following NFL teams' stadiums: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans. Extreme is the official Wi-Fi analytics provider for the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns , Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and 49ers. With ExtremeMobility™ access points, teams have the scale and capacity to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity to fans on game day. Fans can share their experiences on social media, instantly access real-time statistics and commentary, and stream instant replay videos on their mobile devices without latency.

With ExtremeAnalytics™ technology, NFL IT teams gain granular visibility into network and application performance, locations, and devices, and can capture information related to which apps are running on the Wi-Fi network, who is using them and what the response time is for each app. With these insights, teams can deliver personalized offers and application features to engaged fans.

With a high-speed, high-capacity network, NFL teams are also laying the groundwork to offer next-generation fan experiences driven by AR and VR. For example, the Buffalo Bills have virtual reality chairs shaped like Bills helmets that guide fans on a journey through the team's tunnel and locker room, and the Baltimore Ravens leverage augmented reality to deliver a digital face-painting experience that integrates with the team's mobile app.

ExtremeMobility access points and ExtremeAnalytics applications, Elements of Extreme's Smart OmniEdge™ portfolio, also power critical game day operations for many NFL teams, including mobile ticketing, point-of-sale (POS), heating and cooling systems, digital signage, IPTV, and video surveillance technologies, and enable IT to manage, automate, and gather real-time analytics across a broad collection of business functions such as hospitality, concessions, retail, and operational systems.

Earlier this year, Extreme introduced new stadium-caliber Wi-Fi 6 access points that are purpose-built to work with the unique physical characteristics of stadiums and other large public venues. The series of access points includes options for under-seat and overhead mounting, as well as remote antennae programmability, giving IT teams the ability to fine-tune coverage as needed. In addition to NFL stadiums, Extreme's networking solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs.

Executive Perspectives

Michelle McKenna, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, NFL

"At the NFL, every decision we make is centered around the fan. And our fans our changing — they demand forward-looking, personalized, and connected experiences while attending games in our stadiums. Extreme Networks offers unparalleled Wi-Fi solutions that allow us to stay ahead of the curve and roll out new fan experiences, such as digital ticketing, location-based offers, biometric payments, and augmented reality and virtual reality. We're thrilled to renew our Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics partnership with Extreme so we can ensure exceptional experiences for our fans, teams, and media partners."

Norman Rice, Chief Marketing, Development, and Product Operations Officer, Extreme Networks

"Mobile connectivity is at the core of today's stadium experience and NFL teams need to build game day experiences with the "second screen" in mind. But this requires a high-performance, high-capacity network that can support more devices, more users, and more bandwidth-intensive applications. It also requires the use of cutting-edge analytics to show how users are leveraging the network so teams can offer a more personalized experience in real-time. As more fans get in on the action via esports and in-stadium gambling, analytics also help IT teams track and address performance issues to ensure an optimal experience. That's why the NFL continues to choose Extreme as its official Wi-Fi solutions provider. With our purpose-built Wi-Fi technology and proven analytics software, the NFL leads the industry in delivering cutting-edge, digital fan experiences on game day."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

