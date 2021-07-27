Extreme Networks Names Calvin Rowland as Senior Vice President of SaaS

"Extreme is on a path to enable the Infinite Enterprise for our customers and their consumers," said Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at Extreme Networks. "As we continue to evolve our portfolio, it is critical to have leadership that understands the importance of being consumer-centric and for our solutions to scale to the individual. Networking must evolve to be infinitely distributed. Calvin understands this vision and has a proven track record of successfully bringing innovation and new ideas to market."

Calvin spent the past 20 years of his career at F5 Networks in various roles, primarily focused on driving corporate transformation initiatives. Prior to his most recent position as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Services, Calvin was Senior Vice President of Business Development, where he focused on growing F5's business alliances, ecosystem partners, and corporate strategy. Calvin joined F5's business development organization in 2001 and built revenue-impacting alliances with leading technology companies including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, VMware, Red Hat, FireEye, Okta, Oracle, SAP, and IBM. Prior to joining F5, Calvin held business development and sales roles at DataChannel, WorldTalk, and ResourceNet.

"This is a pivotal time in the networking industry and Extreme is leading the way when it comes to providing next-generation experiences for customers. I'm thrilled to leverage my expertise to help Extreme continue to evolve as a services-based, cloud-driven company. Extreme has an incredible opportunity to advance the services it delivers by making them more flexible, accessible, and available to customers on demand. Once I saw what Extreme had started, I had to join the mission," said Calvin Rowland, Senior Vice President of SaaS, Extreme Networks.

A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Calvin holds both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Industrial Technology.

