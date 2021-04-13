Extreme Networks Names John Abel Chief Information Officer

"We're excited for John to join the Extreme team. He is a business facing CIO and has an impressive background of leading digital transformations across numerous well-known brands in tech. His experience working in both traditional and cloud-based technology companies will be greatly valued as we execute on our mission to challenge complexity and simplify cloud-driven networking for our customers. As CIO, John will also be an important voice of the customer for our product teams," said Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer.

As SVP and CIO at Veritas, John drove significant improvements in the IT landscape and team that enabled the company to exceed its financial goals, achieve higher renewal rates, and improve employee retention over a three-year period. Prior to Veritas, John was SVP and CIO for Ellie Mae where he built a strategy around automating, scaling, and securing the enterprise backed by the cloud. Previously, John served as SVP of IT at Hitachi Data Systems, and before that was VP of Information Technology at Symantec Corporation where he led the integration of applications following its merger with Veritas in 2005. Ahead of Symantec, John worked at JDS Uniphase and started his career at KPMG Consulting.

"Extreme is an innovator in the cloud networking industry and is well positioned to take market share as enterprise customers look to quickly and effortlessly shift their networks to the cloud. I am thrilled to join such a dynamic, transformative company and I look forward to building on the exceptional work underway to advance how customers connect," said John Abel, Chief Information Officer, Extreme Networks.

John is a graduate of Staffordshire University in the UK where he received a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

