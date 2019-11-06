Extreme Networks Names Pete Doolittle as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, announced today that Pete Doolittle has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales. Pete is a proven business leader with nearly 25 years of enterprise sales experience; he most recently led the global SD-WAN sales team at Cisco Systems. In this new role at Extreme, Pete will work closely with sales leadership to drive Extreme's go-to-market strategy and revenue growth in the Americas with the company's key partners.

Pete Doolittle, Senior Vice President of Americas Sales, Extreme Networks

"We are excited to welcome Pete to our team. As Extreme doubles-down on our cloud-driven go-to-market model, we are investing in organizational talent with top-graded sales leadership hires in key regions and vertical markets. The hiring of Pete demonstrates this commitment. He has a strong pedigree in enterprise technology sales, having recently led the SD-WAN sales team at Cisco and having served as a key player in driving the company's transition to software-driven solutions and cloud delivery models. We look forward to leveraging his experience to help us grow our cloud-driven enterprise business and take share from larger competitors," said Bob Gault, Chief Revenue and Services Officer, Extreme Networks.

Pete was at Cisco for 13 years where he was instrumental in the company's transformation to a cloud-first recurring revenue model and software-led go-to-market approach. Most recently, Pete led the global SD-WAN sales team. Previously, he was responsible for the technical and go-to-market integration strategy and execution for the Meraki Business Unit. Prior to that, he led worldwide sales and strategy for the enterprise networking group, and helped develop Cisco's initial DNA and intent-based networking motions and offers.

"Extreme Networks has made some bold acquisitions in recent years, including its most recent deal with Aerohive Networks, and has created a formidable portfolio of cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking solutions as a result. I am thrilled to join the company during this exciting time as it positions itself to take share in the fast-growing cloud networking market. I look forward to working with our leadership team to expand our market presence and influence – and drive revenue growth," Pete Doolittle, Senior Vice President, Americas Sales at Extreme Networks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

