Extreme Networks Partners with TCS to Successfully Transform and Future-proof its HR Function

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has successfully completed an Oracle HCM Cloud transformation for Extreme Networks, an industry leader in cloud-managed network hardware, software, and services, empowering and connecting its workforce across 33 countries.

Extreme Networks embarked on an HR transformation journey to introduce hyper-personalization in the overall HR experience to nurture talent and boost employee morale. The company partnered with TCS to drive this business-critical initiative. TCS leveraged its Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework along with its expertise in Oracle HCM Cloud and Agile methodologies to enable a seamless integration across processes and systems.

With this transformation, Extreme Networks has brought in new, agile ways of working, with improved productivity, greater innovation, and a more performance-oriented culture. The simplified and unified global platform also provides analytics and actionable insights that enable faster, smarter decision-making and support strategic workforce initiatives.

"We are delighted to partner with Extreme Networks in reimagining their human capital management as a strategic growth driver, leveraging our Business 4.0 framework, extensive experience in HR digital transformation and deep contextual knowledge," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

"Extreme is committed to a cloud-driven, global digital transformation to connect and empower our highly mobile and global workforce. Thanks to TCS, the migration of our human capital system to Oracle HCM Cloud was seamless and on schedule. It allows us to provide our employees with self-service and automation capabilities so they can manage their responsibilities efficiently and effectively, enriching the overall employee experience," said Dan Adam, Chief Information Officer, Extreme Networks.

"The new HR application built on Oracle HCM Cloud helped Extreme Networks to transform and streamline core HR, employee and manager self-service, employee onboarding, and leave management processes globally. A part of our larger digital transformation roadmap, the new application will significantly improve HR operations and deliver a modern, connected HR system empowering all our employees in 33 countries. TCS did an excellent job to make the transformation journey comfortable with minimal disruptions, and helped Extreme to onboard and adopt the new HR application rapidly," said Dean Chabrier, Chief People Officer, Extreme Networks.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

