Extreme Networks Schedules First Quarter Financial Results Announcement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in software-driven networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, before regular market trading on Wednesday, October 30, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast.

The details for the conference call and webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, October 30 at 8:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 a.m. PDT). Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/ How:



Live over the Internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above. Dial in:



Toll Free: 1-(877) 303-9826 or international: 1-(224) 357-2194





Encore Recording: 1-(855) 859-2056 or international 1-(404) 537-3406





Conference ID: 8878045





A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers industry-leading, software-driven networking solutions from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable the digital transformation of our enterprise customers. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:





Stan Kovler Christi Nicolacopoulos Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Director, External Communications Investor Relations Extreme Networks Extreme Networks 603-952-5005 919-595-4196 pr@extremenetworks.com skovler@extremenetworks.com



