Extreme Networks Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2020, and fiscal year end. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)







Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/







How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above. Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194





Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406





Conference ID: 6127689





A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:



Stan Kovler Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations Extreme Networks 919-595-4196 [email protected] Christi Nicolacopoulos Director, External Communications Extreme Networks 603-952-5005 [email protected]

