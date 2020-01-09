Extreme Networks Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 before regular market trading on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast.

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, January 29 at 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST).







Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/







How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.







Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194





Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406





Conference ID: 2146939





A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stan Kovler Mary Ellen Cushing Executive Director, Investor Relations and The Piacente Group, Inc Strategic Development 212-481-2050 Extreme Networks extreme@tpg-ir.com 919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com



