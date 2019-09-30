Extreme Networks Showcases Future of Esports and Education at New York Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced it will host an Esports & Education Summit on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel in Syracuse, New York. The event brings together Extreme Networks executives, customers, and esports industry experts in a day-long seminar to discuss how educational institutions can successfully implement an esports program – from building interest and getting the program off the ground, to managing it and growing adoption.

A recent global survey from Extreme Networks and eCampus News found that 20% of schools have implemented an esports program and another 50% are considering one. Summit attendees will hear from successful esports leaders at educational institutions, such as SUNY Canton, about the important benefits esports can bring to schools, including student engagement, recruitment, and retention. They'll also hear from the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), Colorado College and Sienna College, as well as prominent companies involved in esports, including Alienware.

Featured presenters:

Randy Sieminski , Director of Athletics, SUNY Canton

, Director of Athletics, Kyle Brown , Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President, SUNY Canton

, Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President, Molly Mott , Associate Provost and Dean of Academic Support Services and Technologies, SUNY Canton

, Associate Provost and Dean of Academic Support Services and Technologies, Norman Rice , Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

Panel Sessions:

Diversity & Inclusion in Esports: The Culture of Gaming

Benefits for Schools: How to Boost Enrollment, Recruitment, and Retention

Technology of Esports: From the Network to the Desktop, What it Takes to Get a Program Off the Ground

Esports Industry and Future

Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider for the NFL, delivering Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams and for the last six Super Bowls. Additionally, Extreme's networking solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and athletic events. This experience translates to data-hungry esports venues, where performance and reliability are absolutely critical to the esports experience.

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

