Extreme Networks Takes a Page from Martial Arts; Unveils New 'Dojo' Training Program for Global Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today launched the Extreme Dojo™ program, a new online training program for global partners consisting of competency-based curricula delivered in bite-sized video modules. Each of the four levels of learning in Extreme Dojo offer foundational and commercial knowledge on Extreme's business model, its solutions portfolio, vertical positioning and solutions selling strategies in a modern and engaging format. Partners who complete the free courses achieve a better understanding of Extreme's solutions, which ultimately enables them to support customers on their digital transformation journey.

Originally designed to train Extreme employees, Extreme Dojo extends instruction to the company's global partner community, helping to align its go-to market strategy across regions. The latest version includes modifications from a pilot test of the program completed by more than 100 partners. Each of the four belts represent a specific aspect of Extreme's business model and within these levels are more specific trainings that align to individuals' job profiles and responsibilities. Once each belt level is completed, partners are recognized in their network for their achievements and are eligible for incentives.

Program Elements:

Level 1, White Belt: Serves as the initial onboarding, offering an overview of the company, its value proposition, partner roles and responsibilities and how to work with the company Global Technical Access Center (GTAC).

Serves as the initial onboarding, offering an overview of the company, its value proposition, partner roles and responsibilities and how to work with the company Global Technical Access Center (GTAC). Level 2, Yellow Belt: Provides an overview of the Extreme Partner Program and associated benefits, including Extreme Partner Rebates, specialization programs, Not for Resale (NFR) programs, deal registration, the Marketing Development Funds (MDF) program and PartnerWorks.

Provides an overview of the Extreme Partner Program and associated benefits, including Extreme Partner Rebates, specialization programs, Not for Resale (NFR) programs, deal registration, the Marketing Development Funds (MDF) program and PartnerWorks. Level 3, Green Belt: Reviews tools that provide insight on Extreme's product pricelist, BMI configuration, implementation and branding guidelines and Partner Marketplace offerings to support with closing deals and planning deployment timelines.

Reviews tools that provide insight on Extreme's product pricelist, BMI configuration, implementation and branding guidelines and Partner Marketplace offerings to support with closing deals and planning deployment timelines. Level 4, Blue Belt: Includes comprehensive solution overviews and customer insights trainings to help partners obtain sales certifications.

Current Extreme partners are eligible to participate in Partner Dojo, effective November 8, 2018. To learn more, visit Extreme's Partner Portal. Inside E360, Extreme's partner-focused mobile app, a Dojo channel will provide news and updates plus host contests that recognize and reward partners for their participation. E360 can be found in both the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Executive Perspective

Bob Gault, Chief Revenue and Services Officer, Extreme Networks

"Our job is to set partners up for success. We need to arm them with innovative solutions, applicable use cases and targeted messaging so they can best help customers on their digital transformation journey. We're excited to offer Extreme Dojo to our global partner community as an easy and enjoyable way to learn about our products, solutions and business model. Feedback from our beta program is that this is one of the best training platforms in the industry, giving us confidence that this is the right approach to ensure consistency in our message to customers, which will help us provide a more cohesive sales strategy and relationship with partners."

Partner Perspectives from Pilot Launch

Robert Oryl, Account Executive, MRP

"The Extreme Dojo platform is a great tool where you can learn at your own pace. The concepts are clearly communicated in a way that is functional and will help inform my day to day conversations with customers who are interested in purchasing new solutions. I was even able to apply some of the language that was used in the training to help generate a lead the next day."

Corey Parker, Solution Architect at Charter Telecom - Canada

"I really like the solution and vision, this is easy to present and get across to a customer."

Richard Tessarolo, Sales Executive at Charter Telecom - Canada

"It's been great at fleshing out the story behind Extreme and bridging some of the gaps I had."

Navneet Singh, Design Engineer/Instructor, Jenne

"Extreme Networks has always been a leader in the industry for us and its Dojo program is radically different than other manufacturer courses as it encourages active learning that facilitates better understanding. What makes the program even more powerful is that the topic coverage is tightly aligned with the company's product strategy and value proposition. The program gave me unprecedented understanding of Extreme's products and the ability to help us find new ways of creating value for our customers."

Robin Vercammen, Business Development Manager at Westcon

"The addition of this easy-to-use training portal is a welcome addition to Extreme's online tools. It's a huge step forward and will add to the development of the partners."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, Extreme Dojo and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

