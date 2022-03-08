Extreme Networks to Host 2022 Investor Day at Major League Baseball Headquarters in New York City

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking, today announced it will host an in-person investor day on May 18, 2022 at the headquarters of Major League Baseball (MLB) in New York City. The in-person event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed for virtual attendees.

Extreme's Investor Day will include executive presentations, special guests, hands-on demos and opportunities to speak directly with Extreme executives. Multiple question and answer sessions will follow the presentations. Topics covered will include:

Why customers and partners choose Extreme

Strategic growth opportunities

Customer and partner testimonials

Go-to-market developments and expansion plans

Financial outlook and long-term goals

For more information and to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit: https://learn.extremenetworks.com/Investor-Day-May2022.html

