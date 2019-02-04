Extreme Networks to Showcase the Hospital of the Future at HIMSS 2019 Intelligent Health Pavilion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At HIMSS 2019 in Orlando, Fl, February 11-15, Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) will join with leading technology innovators to show how networking and IoT solutions can be used to help healthcare organizations modernize their network infrastructure securely while enhancing the patient experience to create the hospital of the future. Extreme will demonstrate its technology in real-world healthcare scenarios throughout the Intelligent Health Pavilion, Hall E, booth 8559. Extreme will also discuss how intelligent and automated networking is reshaping how forward-looking hospitals operate in a series of panel discussions and educational sessions.

Extreme in the Intelligent Health Pavilion

Extreme is the official network and analytics provider for the Intelligent Health Pavilion (IHP) at HIMSS for the sixth year in a row. The IHP is an educational and interactive demonstration lab showcasing the latest innovations in healthcare technology from vendors across the technology spectrum. Demonstrations show how medical and IoT devices, applications and network technology interoperate to improve healthcare processes and deliver innovative treatments in various hospital settings, including the ICU, operating room, medical clinic and more. Extreme Smart OmniEdge™ and Automated Campus™ solutions will be deployed throughout the IHP in 10 real-world healthcare scenarios to show providers how to intelligently manage IoT deployments, secure and protect clinical networks, and provide a better Wi-Fi experience for patients and staff.

Extreme Kiosk

Extreme will provide in-focus demonstrations of its end-to-end network solutions in kiosk #1 in the IHP. Some of the technologies to be showcased include:

ExtremeMobility™ Wi-Fi 6 access points , uniquely designed to deliver connectivity in challenging physical environments, such as hospitals. Embedded AI capabilities give healthcare IT the ability to apply artificial intelligence to auto-tune the Wi-Fi network for optimum performance and experience. This lessens the workload for network engineers and provides a path for autonomous networking at the edge;

, uniquely designed to deliver connectivity in challenging physical environments, such as hospitals. Embedded AI capabilities give healthcare IT the ability to apply artificial intelligence to auto-tune the Wi-Fi network for optimum performance and experience. This lessens the workload for network engineers and provides a path for autonomous networking at the edge; Defender for IoT ™, a robust security solution for managing wired and wireless IoT devices simply. Defender for IoT can be deployed on any network and is so easy to use even non-technical healthcare staff can use it to isolate and protect both wired and wireless IoT devices from cyberattacks;

™, a robust security solution for managing wired and wireless IoT devices simply. Defender for IoT can be deployed on any network and is so easy to use even non-technical healthcare staff can use it to isolate and protect both wired and wireless IoT devices from cyberattacks; Extreme Management Center™, a network management system that gives healthcare IT deep visibility, actionable analytics, granular control, and cross domain orchestration and automation capabilities across the entire network. Network managers can ensure only the right devices and people can connect to the network, and easily and automatically prioritize data flows to balance the streaming needs of video, voice, and critical medical instruments. This helps insure proper bandwidth is allocated to critical content, like a live stream surgery.

a network management system that gives healthcare IT deep visibility, actionable analytics, granular control, and cross domain orchestration and automation capabilities across the entire network. Network managers can ensure only the right devices and people can connect to the network, and easily and automatically prioritize data flows to balance the streaming needs of video, voice, and critical medical instruments. This helps insure proper bandwidth is allocated to critical content, like a live stream surgery. Extreme Fabric Connect™ network virtualization technology, gives healthcare providers the ability to create end-to-end network segmentation for secure user and device access.

Extreme Speaking Sessions

Extreme will lead a series of panel discussions and educational sessions at HIMSS. All presentations take place in IHP booth 8559 in the Extreme Innovation Theater.

Panels

The Wireless Hospital: Achieving Excellence – Thursday, February 14 at 11 a.m. Devin Akin , Director of Sales Enablement, will moderate a discussion with Henry Ford Health System and Clinical Mobility on networking methodologies for supporting the growing volume of wired and wireless devices, including consumer-grade guest devices, medical devices, entertainment systems and an infinite array of IoT devices, over a single infrastructure.

– at , Director of Sales Enablement, will moderate a discussion with Henry Ford Health System and Clinical Mobility on networking methodologies for supporting the growing volume of wired and wireless devices, including consumer-grade guest devices, medical devices, entertainment systems and an infinite array of IoT devices, over a single infrastructure. The Intelligent Hospital: An IoT Strategy – Thursday, February 14 at 12:30 p.m. Scott Fincher , Senior Product Marketing Manager, will moderate a discussion on the IoT revolution in healthcare with University of Oslo , Integration Partners, Honeywell and Ascension Technologies. The secure network can connect medical devices and enable smart building management. This session introduces a standardized approach to risk management and IoT devices as an effective risk reduction strategy.

Sessions

Understanding the HIMSS INFRAM framework – Tuesday, February 12 at 4:30 p.m. Bob Zemke , Director of Healthcare Solutions, will host an informational session on the HIMSS Analytics Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM) framework and provide examples of how hospitals have begun to address the level requirements with infrastructure enhancements.

– at , Director of Healthcare Solutions, will host an informational session on the HIMSS Analytics Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM) framework and provide examples of how hospitals have begun to address the level requirements with infrastructure enhancements. The Real Time Health System – Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. David McClain , Networks Healthcare Principal Architect, Henry Ford Health System and Integration Partners will provide practical advice on using the network to address the challenges of managing costs and improving outcomes and experiences—all while maintaining tight medical and cybersecurity.

– at , Networks Healthcare Principal Architect, Henry Ford Health System and Integration Partners will provide practical advice on using the network to address the challenges of managing costs and improving outcomes and experiences—all while maintaining tight medical and cybersecurity. Lessons Learned from Recent Cyber Attacks – Wednesday, February 13 at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Brooks , Healthcare Solutions Architect, will discuss real-world experiences, lessons learned and best practices for securing and supporting vulnerable IoT devices and connected medical networks.

Medical Device Security Survey

To ensure we're delivering the right solutions for your healthcare IT needs, Extreme Networks wants to know how strong your medical device network security is. If you're a healthcare IT professional, take this 3-minute survey to receive a complimentary security assessment and a chance to win an iPad Pro.

