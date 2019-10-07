Extreme Networks Transitions StackStorm to the Linux Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced it has turned governance of StackStorm™ platform, its popular open-source workflow automation platform, over to The Linux Foundation. In making this transition, Extreme expects the Foundation's open source community to accelerate development and adoption of the platform so enterprises everywhere can reap the benefits of new applications and use cases.

StackStorm allows end-users to connect their apps, services, and workflows to automate and streamline critical IT-driven business processes. The platform offers event driven workflow-centric automation, with infrastructure as code, built-to-scale microservice architecture, and rich extensibility. Common applications include automated remediation, continuous deployment, ChatOps, and automated security response. Its passionate user base includes tier one service providers, retailers, media and entertainment companies, and technology providers.

The open source platform was created in 2013 and became part of the Extreme family in October 2017 following Extreme's successful acquisition of Brocade's data center networking assets. Today, it is a mature open source project with a loyal community of users, averaging 1,200 installations/month and over 400 contributors.

Under the governance of the Linux Foundation, StackStorm will continue to thrive as the world's top developers work to accelerate its development and industry adoption. Extreme will continue to offer Extreme Workflow Composer™ platform, a complete lifecycle automation solution powered by StackStorm, as a commercial platform, and will integrate strategic new capabilities developed by the open source community to enhance its feature set. Based on an event driven engine, Extreme Workflow Composer enables users to automate complex and unique workflows across diverse tools and organizations using DevOps methodologies. The platform offers full lifecycle automation from servers to clouds to containers, including event driven automation for complex and unique workflows and cross-domain automation that eliminates service delivery delays.

Extreme is a long-standing member of The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the OpenSwitch Project.

Executive Perspectives

Eric Broockman, Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Networks

"Automation is a strategic imperative for organizations looking to expand their digital transformation efforts. We believe, based upon our experience with major customers, that StackStorm and its workflow-driven automation capabilities has much broader applicability than networking. After careful consideration and consultation with the StackStorm community, we've decided this promising open-source platform will be better served in the open market where it will provide a basic building block for new automation solutions we never thought possible. This move is also consistent with our strategy of promoting open ecosystems. We look forward to seeing where the community and The Linux Foundation takes StackStorm."

Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking, Edge and IoT, The Linux Foundation

"DevOps and security automation across discrete workflows in enterprise networking and IT is an important aspect of productivity, and we are excited to have open source projects like StackStorm lead the way. We welcome the StackStorm community to a neutral governance under the Linux Foundation as open source networking projects help simplify, integrate, and automate services and tools."

Mat Mathews, VP & GM, Composable Fabric, Software-Defined and Cloud Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

"Real transformation requires partnerships and by working together with open source communities, we can collectively move our industry forward at a faster pace. HPE is excited to be among the industry leaders who are partnering to drive these projects forward, and the addition of StackStorm to The Linux Foundation is a key milestone. Cooperation and collaboration among such open source projects is essential to bring next-generation technologies to the masses."

Nick Maludy, DevOps Manager, Encore Technologies

"We're excited to see StackStorm transition to the Linux Foundation. This will be a positive move and help the participants in the StackStorm project by driving openness and technical direction. The community will benefit from this change as it will now be backed by one of the strongest and most well-respected technical foundations. We're hopeful that by moving into the Linux Foundation, more users and contributors will be drawn to StackStorm and its bright future."

Mick McGrath, Director of DevOps, Bitovi

"StackStorm is an impressive platform that uses a simple set of concepts to achieve powerful, complex automation workflows. In the modern world of DevOps, it is difficult to find automation problems to which StackStorm is not a reasonable solution. Knowing that StackStorm's future is secure as part of the Linux Foundation makes it a no-brainer to recommend StackStorm to our clients as an automation solution."

