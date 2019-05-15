Extreme Networks Unveils Extreme Elements -- the Building Blocks of the Autonomous Network

Extreme Management Center™ Network management software gives IT centralized management and end-to-end visibility, ensuring smooth operations and fast problem resolution.

ExtremeAI™ Security New application leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver deep visibility and detection of malicious traffic, real-time monitoring of IoT devices for behavioral anomalies and automated remediation.

Extreme Workflow Composer Network orchestrator allows organizations to implement automation at their own pace with turnkey, customizable or do-it-yourself network workflow automation, all supported in multi-vendor network environments.

Extreme Software-Driven Infrastructure State-of-the-art edge, campus and data center solutions enhanced with next-generation x86-based intelligent appliances, including the ExtremeCloud Appliance™, ExtremeSwitching™ X465 premium, stackable multi-rate gigabit Ethernet switch and the forthcoming ExtremeAccess™ platform — all of which offer container support to deliver computing power right to where you need it.

ExtremeAnalytics™ Network and application analytics software enables IT to understand which applications are running on the network, who is using them and the response time for each application so they can quickly detect anomalies and optimize application performance, from the edge to the data center and into the multi-cloud.

Defender for IoT™ Endpoint security solution empowers enterprises to securely deploy unsecured IoT devices, while isolating them from other services. Defender for IoT can be deployed on any network and is so easy to use even non-technical staff at schools, hospitals, retailers and hospitality venues can use it to isolate and protect both wired and wireless IoT devices from cyberattacks.



Software and hardware Elements are complemented by a robust portfolio of services and support provided by Extreme via its Professional Services organization and its global partner community, and underscored by a collaborative, customer-driven approach. Anything is possible with the right combination of Elements.

Extreme Elements are on display in full-force at the Extreme Connect User Conference this week in Nashville, Tennessee. For more details, click here.

Executive Perspectives

Nabil Bukhari, Executive Vice President, Products, Extreme Networks

"For too long, networking vendors have allowed infrastructure to become a roadblock to customers' most innovative ambitions. We're introducing a powerful, self-driving network, fueled by Extreme Elements, that will allow enterprises to finally pursue the bold transformation projects they always wanted to. Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced, agile networking, and combining it with artificial intelligence and automation, we're giving our customers the tools they need to deliver extraordinary human experiences. It's a new era of networking."

Pierre-André Rulmont, Vice President, Information Systems, Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company / Société des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB)

"The number of people using public transportation in Brussels is constantly rising, making it a real challenge for our systems to scale and for our people to manage operations during peak periods. With Extreme Elements such as Extreme Fabric Connect, we've integrated manual and automated processes to build a robust, scalable video surveillance network – called Mission Critical Network – to transport 1000's of multicast video streams and support up to 15,000 IP cameras to control the traffic and ensure public safety. Ultimately, we've enabled real-time automated control of metro traffic, improving system uptime for our customers and freeing up IT resources to focus on creating new services."

Andrew Grimm, Vice President of Information Technology, Bowen Center

"From the staff we employ to the innovative projects like telemedicine we're piloting, Bowen Center is a different kind of healthcare provider, and we need a different kind of network — one that fits us. A one-size-fits-all networking solution simply doesn't cut it. By combining a range of Extreme Elements that suit our specific needs, we can focus less on network management and more on providing the best and most secure patient care possible."

Bob Laliberte, Practice Director and Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

"Modern enterprises face a complex set of issues – from IoT proliferation to sophisticated security threats to data overload. Traditional networking technologies haven't helped businesses navigate these issues – they've exacerbated them. Extreme's decision to embrace automation and artificial intelligence is an important step for optimizing network environments for current and future needs. As enterprises spanning all industries take the next step in their digital transformation journeys, it will require a mix of services, software, hardware and automation solutions. Extreme recognizes this reality and Elements provides organizations a path to transformation and autonomous networking."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

