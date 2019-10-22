Extreme Networks Unveils ExtremeCloud IQ Cloud Management Application

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced availability of ExtremeCloud™ IQ, the industry's first end-to-end cloud management application that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide enterprises with insights, as well as complete visibility, control, and automation of their entire network. With this announcement, Extreme is also introducing "Co-Pilot," a new automation feature that will help IT administrators save time and effort on an increasing number of everyday tasks. The ExtremeCloud IQ application can be deployed in the public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises, providing enterprises with unmatched flexibility to accomplish their business objectives.

Key Facts

Built on an architecture supported by microservices, third-generation cloud technology and tools acquired from Aerohive Networks, ExtremeCloud IQ ingests over 3 billion highly instrumented messages and events – and 3 petabytes of data – per day across its global footprint of regional cloud instances. These events and messages are processed through the native ExtremeCloud IQ machine learning and artificial intelligence engine to provide IT administrators with actionable insights, and now with Co-Pilot, automated assistance.





Cloud is the fastest path to implementing the autonomous network. Today, ExtremeCloud IQ provides a unified management platform for wireless access points, switches, routers, and security/NAC, enabling onboarding, configuration, monitoring, troubleshooting, reporting, and many other capabilities for cloud-centric enterprise networks. Over the next 90 days, through a continuous delivery model, ExtremeCloud IQ will expand to support Extreme's wired edge switching solutions, including the VSP4900 fabric-enabled multi-service edge switch, the X465 premium, stackable multi-rate Gigabit Ethernet switch, and other edge switches.





Initial use cases for Co-Pilot will begin to rollout this calendar year and will be available at no additional charge until April 1, 2020 . Co-Pilot will give customers of the ExtremeCloud IQ application "Instant Context" capabilities. This will reduce the volume of context-gathering activities required for support calls to near zero by implementing a machine learning-driven, intelligent support chat window that collects real-time and historical information about a device or client through input or drag-and-drop functionality.





. Co-Pilot will give customers of the ExtremeCloud IQ application "Instant Context" capabilities. This will reduce the volume of context-gathering activities required for support calls to near zero by implementing a machine learning-driven, intelligent support chat window that collects real-time and historical information about a device or client through input or drag-and-drop functionality. Future iterations of Co-Pilot will, through the use of ML and AI, proactively automate Return Materials Authorizations (RMA) of any infrastructure device it determines to be operating sub-optimally that is connected to ExtremeCloud IQ via "Auto-RMA," and proactively send a replacement device without bothering the IT administrator.





Co-Pilot will also take the guesswork out of whether or not to use Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) channels with "Auto-DFS." By constantly monitoring and comparing these important channels shared with government radar for cleanliness within a specific network and anonymously across the ExtremeCloud IQ platform, Extreme will proactively provide the definitive "go/no go" for DFS usage to IT administrators that has eluded them for 10+ years. Both of these new features are scheduled for release in the first quarter of next year.





ExtremeCloud IQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO). Extreme is the first major cloud-managed networking vendor to be recognized by the ISO for its commitment to information security management systems best practices and controls.

Executive Perspectives

Abby Strong, Vice President of Product Marketing, Extreme Networks

"Being an IT administrator in a constantly connected world is a difficult task on the best of days. Most cloud management vendors focus on a single place in the network, forcing administrators to triage across multiple UIs to troubleshoot and manage the network. With ExtremeCloud IQ, we're taking our proven, third-generation cloud management architecture and integrating it across our end-to-end enterprise networking solutions portfolio, adding AI, ML, and automation capabilities that help drive cost containment and streamline IT operations and – ultimately – deliver a secure, compelling, and differentiated end-user experience. We are the only vendor in the industry that can do this!"

Tony Brar, Sales Director, NETconnection Systems Limited

"Enterprise cloud adoption started with applications and then moved into security. The next frontier is infrastructure, which is the most challenging for organizations to embrace due to its complexity. Enter Extreme – with ExtremeCloud IQ and new Co-Pilot automation features, Extreme is delivering a powerful and proven enterprise solution that works across the wireless AND wired network, providing comprehensive visibility, control, and automation and dramatically simplifying IT operations. Combined with new automation features like Co-Pilot that are being delivered at cloud-speed, and our customers can't help but benefit."

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

"Cloud management is critical to enterprise digital transformation efforts. Extreme recognizes this and has put their money where their mouth is. In less than 90 days from closing the Aerohive Networks acquisition, the company has introduced compelling new automation features to ExtremeCloud IQ – formerly HiveManager – and committed to expanding the capabilities of the platform beyond wireless into wired infrastructure, giving customers and partners a complete, proven, end-to-end enterprise network management solution. The infusion of AI, machine learning, and automation will continue to deliver differentiated capabilities to Extreme's customers, furthering its position as one of the leading cloud management providers."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

