Extreme Powers Novant Health COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Event; Enables Administration of 2,220 Vaccines in a Single Day

Novant Health deployed ExtremeWireless™ cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) in less than one hour to support its vaccine stations. The resulting secure, high-speed wireless network enabled healthcare workers to quickly access patient records and deliver vaccines. Thanks to the simplicity of the AP deployment, Novant Health's team can more easily move its vaccination efforts to different locations and events.

Key Facts:

Quick and easy network deployment: The mass vaccination site took up about half of Spectrum Center's arena, requiring an additional layer of coverage to ensure a reliable, high-speed connection. Though the space is large, the Novant Health team was able to deploy 19 ExtremeWireless APs in one hour. With APs mounted to wheeled carts that can be plugged in anywhere, the APs were easily moved throughout the arena.

Executive Perspectives

Rob Hale, Sr. Manager Technical Engineering, Novant Health

"The pandemic has forced organizations to be flexible and get creative with technology. Extreme Networks' cloud-managed solutions simplified what we were trying to accomplish and provided the security, flexibility, and seamless connectivity we needed to make this mass vaccination possible. We plan to continue hosting vaccination events and know that thanks to Extreme's technology, our Wi-Fi network will not be a concern."

Doug McDonald, Director of Healthcare Technology, Office of the CTO, Extreme Networks

"Vaccines are our most effective tool for combatting COVID-19, and organizations like Novant Health are working tirelessly to administer as many vaccines as they can in a short time frame. The challenges of working through a pandemic are enormous; the technology that supports healthcare workers should simplify complexity and reduce stress, not add to it. Extreme is proud to provide secure, flexible networking technology that healthcare organizations can rely on during this crisis."

