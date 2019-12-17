Extreme Reach Production Solutions Elevates Artine Malyan to Vice President of Payroll

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Production Solutions , a division of Extreme Reach that provides payroll and accounting software for production casts and crews across the entertainment industry, announced that Artine Malyan has been promoted to Vice President of Payroll.

Malyan joined Production Solutions in March as Director of Payroll Operations after spending six years with Entertainment Partners, first serving as an analyst and then managing a diverse and growing payroll unit as a key member of the company's leadership team. Her career of 30+ years of payroll experience in the entertainment industry began at NBC Productions and includes progressively senior roles at Media Services, Axiom and the Writers Guild of America's Pension Plan and Health Trust. Over the years she gained exposure to many related disciplines, including budgeting, accounting, auditing, labor relations and business affairs. The constants for Malyan have been a focus on client relationships and on mentoring colleagues to provide the support and opportunities they need to build their experience.

Malyan's promotion from Director to Vice President of Payroll is in recognition of the rapid and positive impact she has had on both her team and the organization. She quickly earned a reputation for developing and leading teams in the drive to success. She has fortified and expanded ER's payroll team, made up of experts who are deadline oriented, quality conscious and devoted to customer service. They now support clients in every geographic area throughout North America, with deep bench strength in New York, Atlanta, New Mexico and Toronto.

"Since joining us in March as Director of Payroll, Artine has excelled in her role and had a terrific impact on the team. Her level of professionalism and deep relationships in the industry have been central to the many key hires she's made in the past several months," said Tim Hale, Chief Talent Officer, Extreme Reach. "Our payroll team has never been stronger and we look forward to much continued success for Artine and her team."

"ER Production Solutions is all about opportunity and I am so happy to be part of this company," said Malyan. "We are organized in a way that allows all of our teams to help clients with a real personal touch while also having the ability to handle large scale productions. This is the what the industry yearns for and I am looking forward to a terrific 2020."

ER Production Solutions is focused on innovative software solutions that support productions big and small. By nature, it is a complex industry with an often temporary and transitory workforce. Linx, Production Solutions' digital on-boarding and timecard solution, is an industry first that provides production teams with paperless starts and seamless calculation of hours-to-gross. Luca is the cutting edge, web based, production accounting software that the entertainment industry has been asking for. Both Linx and Luca are examples of the future-focused tools that the team is developing to meet specific client needs at every stage of production.

About Extreme Reach

In addition to being the third largest employer of record (EOR) in the US, Extreme Reach (ER) has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside. Nearly 800 team members in 19 offices worldwide ensure success for major brands and their agencies. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem, simplifying and speeding campaign activation for every team involved.

About Extreme Reach Production Solutions

Extreme Reach's Production Solutions division focuses on disrupting and transforming the entertainment payroll industry with innovative solutions built on a robust and flexible technology stack and driven by experienced, client-focused professionals. ERPS assumes the role of employer of record (EOR) for freelance workers in the entertainment industry such as cast, crew, and support departments, as well as staff. As an EOR, it is responsible for administrative obligations such as complex payroll calculation, issuance of paychecks, benefits management, ACA compliance management, the submission and management of worker's compensation claims, and unemployment insurance. The division also addresses payroll paperwork, taxes, deductions and crew and performer union benefits contributions in all 50 states and Canada.

Media Contact:

Molly Gagnon

1 646 934 6924

SOURCE Extreme Reach Production Solutions