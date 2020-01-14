Extreme Reach Production Solutions Hires Entertainment Industry Vet, Gilbert Galvan, as Director of Residuals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Production Solutions , the division of Extreme Reach that provides payroll, accounting and labor relations for production casts and crews across the entertainment industry, today announced that industry veteran Gilbert Galvan has joined the company as Director of Residuals. Galvan leads the development of an automated residuals system to bring industry customers fast and accurate setup, estimates and payment turnarounds.

Galvan's career spans more than a decade in the entertainment industry. His work in residuals began at SAG-AFTRA in 2011 and expanded with increasingly senior roles at Warner Bros. Entertainment and then Entertainment Partners. He brings to ERPS extensive experience working with software teams on the development of residuals systems, maintaining close communication with guild representatives and managing audit and tax questions relating to residuals.

In addition to guiding development work on ERPS's residuals system, Galvan leads relations with the five major unions involved in entertainment productions. Education is also a key part of his role, ensuring clients and internal team members fully understand the nuance and complexity of residuals as well as the business implications when projections and estimates miss the mark.

"Gilbert's years of experience, deep connections across the entertainment industry and his strong management skills make him a great asset to Extreme Reach," said Gaurav Agarwal, ER's Corporate Development Officer. "Residuals are a critical piece of production payroll and we're delighted to have him on the team as we begin an exciting year of growth."

"I am fortunate to have worked with some of the greatest trail blazers in the entertainment industry and am so happy to now be a part of the fantastic team at Production Solutions," said Galvan. "The innovation and customer focus of Extreme Reach are well known in the advertising industry and this is the team that is bringing those qualities, along with a new, better solution for payroll and accounting, to the entertainment industry."

In addition to his work in the back offices of the entertainment industry, Galvan has pursued his love of film, spending time behind the camera. His first film, a documentary inspired by his father, has already won three awards: the Audience Award for Best Documentary at both the Bentonville Film Festival and the Panamanian International Film Festival, and the Juror's Award for Best Documentary at the Cinesol Film Festival. Our Quinceañera, continues to be screened at film festivals around the world.

About Extreme Reach

In addition to being the third largest Employer of Record (EOR) in the US, Extreme Reach (ER) has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside. Nearly 800 team members in 19 offices worldwide ensure success for major brands and their agencies. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem, simplifying and speeding campaign activation for every team involved.

About Extreme Reach Production Solutions

Extreme Reach's Production Solutions (ERPS) division focuses on disrupting and transforming the entertainment payroll industry with innovative solutions built on a robust and flexible technology stack and driven by experienced, client-focused professionals. ERPS assumes the role of employer of record (EOR) for freelance workers in the entertainment industry such as cast, crew, and support departments, as well as staff. As an EOR, it is responsible for administrative obligations such as complex payroll calculation, issuance of paychecks, benefits management, ACA compliance management, the submission and management of worker's compensation claims, and unemployment insurance. The division also addresses payroll paperwork, taxes, deductions and crew and performer union benefits contributions in all 50 states and Canada.

