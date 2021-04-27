Extreme Sets New Standard for Cloud Networking Security, Advancing the Protection of Customer Data and Privacy

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is the only cloud networking vendor currently triple-certified to International Standards Organization (ISO) criteria for its adherence to information security management systems best practices and controls. ExtremeCloud™ IQ is now the industry's most comprehensively certified cloud network management platform, delivering customers the highest level of information security and data protection available, removing risk, and allowing them to move to the cloud with confidence. Extreme also expanded its Regional Data Center footprint, allowing more ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers around the world to keep their data local and ensure compliance with data privacy and sovereignty laws.

ExtremeCloud IQ is the only cloud network management platform currently ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 certified, in addition to being ISO 27001 certified since October 2019 . It is the only ISO 27001 certified cloud network management solution available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as in private and on-premises cloud environments.

ExtremeCloud IQ is trusted to manage nearly 1.6 million network devices each day and counting. Extreme was named the fastest growing provider of cloud managed networking solutions by Omdia in 2020.

ISO 27701 aligns with The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and is the privacy extension of ISO 27001, setting a new standard for implementing a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). ISO 27017 is a statement of compliance and also an extension of ISO 27001, adding controls specific to cloud operations. These certifications, in addition to Extreme's ISO 27001 certification – which defines a process for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving Information Security Management Systems in an organization – enable Extreme to provide customers with services that adhere to the most up to date international best practices for information security and data protection.

As an additional measure, ExtremeCloud IQ has attained Level 1 status in the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) program. Through this program, customers can view ExtremeCloud IQ in context with most security standards worldwide, enabling customers to get a better sense of the security of the platform in context with local regulations.

Extreme has 17 Regional Data Centers (RDCs) around the world, with a cloud footprint spanning 5 continents in 13 countries. Most recently, Extreme announced the opening of RDCs in Toronto , Sao Paulo , and Bahrain . The company plans to open additional RDCs in London and Singapore in the coming months. Establishing RDCs is an extension of Extreme's efforts to provide a highly secure cloud management platform. Having a data center in closer proximity enables customers to more easily adhere to local data compliance laws and provides improved performance for local organizations, as well as global organizations doing business in each region.

Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst & Practice Director, ESG Global

"ESG research* validates that the workforce has become more distributed and organizations are accelerating the shift of applications and workloads to the cloud, including adopting cloud-based network management as a top priority to streamline network operations. However, these distributed environments also increase security concerns. By earning additional ISO certifications and providing choice in its cloud footprint, Extreme delivers the flexibility enterprises need to adapt to the new realities of working while assuring they are meeting international standards and following best practices for customer data protection."

John Abel, CIO, Extreme Networks

"Enterprises must move to the cloud to thrive in today's highly distributed working environment, but with the increasing number of cybersecurity threats, it can be a risk to move to an uncertified cloud platform. As the only networking vendor to achieve three ISO certifications for adherence to information security management systems best practices and controls, Extreme is the only secure choice for managing your network from the cloud."

*ESG Research: 2021 Technology Spending Intentions, Jan 2021

