Extreme Tech Challenge Kicks Off 5th Year in Norway

In addition to networking with pioneers in the future of technology, attendees of the third annual Norway Opening Party enjoyed the opportunity to experience some of the sport's most coveted snowkiting in the historical mountain town of Finse. Not just a destination for sports, Finse is famously recognized as the location where "Battle of Planet Hoth" in the original Star Wars Trilogy was filmed.

Previous iterations of XTC have welcomed thousands of applicants from all corners of the globe, and have incubated rising startups such as Canva, Sphero, Doctor on Demand, Wanderu, Cresilon and Bloom Life. Who will the esteemed panel of judges crown as next year's champion?

Each year XTC takes place across four key stages, with each round bringing contestants critical exposure to a broad community of tech and business stakeholders. Making stops at CES and culminating on Necker Island, challengers have ample opportunities to showcase their budding ventures on an international scale.

Looking ahead, Extreme Tech Challenge plans for an exciting Fall season, having moved the 2018 Finals to October 19th, 2018. Set to take place on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island, the finals will crown the winner and mark the close of another successful run.

XTC's 2018 Top 3 Finalists fall into the global expanding market categories of Data & Analytics, Blockchain, and Healthcare. These finalists are Owlet Baby Care, a healthcare platform and baby monitoring system from Lehi, Utah, Power Ledger a blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform from Perth, Australia, and Revl, a smart action, AI-powered camera system from San Francisco, CA — all innovative concepts, worth a sharp review and perhaps an investment.

ACTAI Global and XTC would like to extend a special thanks 2018 Sponsors: Sompo Holdings, BitFury, Ally Ventures & Plug and Play, OWC, Zoom, Jungle Creations, Cisco, Qualcomm, Meltwater, Samsung, IBM, Semi Finals Event Partner CES and Finals Event Partner, Necker Island.

About Extreme Tech Challenge

Extreme Tech Challenge is competition that empowers entrepreneurs and their companies by providing visibility, resources, and gives competitors the ability to grow exponentially in scale and knowledge at a low to no incremental cost. XTC strives to inspire and provide growth to up and coming entrepreneurs and business by surrounding them with mentors that to help guide them as they build on product success with business success.

XTC pulls this all together into an experience that money cannot buy with showcase events at the world's largest technology trade show, CES, and also at Sir Richard Branson's own Necker Island.

