Extreme Transforms Network Infrastructure for ŠKODA AUTO to Optimize Staff Performance and Accelerate Business Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, United Kingdom, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc . (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced ŠKODA AUTO has upgraded its network with Extreme's campus networking solutions as a part of its 2025 Strategy which is driven by digital transformation. Extreme's solutions have provided ŠKODA AUTO with a secure, agile, and resilient network which has increased its infrastructure's stability and capacity, as well as staff productivity—helping to maximize business growth and application performance.

Based in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, and part of the Volkswagen Group, ŠKODA AUTO was founded in 1895. Today, it employs over 42,000 people globally and is one of the world's largest car manufacturers. The company operates across three locations in the Czech Republic, manufactures in China, Russia, Slovakia, and India mainly through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine and Kazakhstan with local partners. With its deliveries increasing and its product portfolio expanding, ŠKODA AUTO needed a reliable network infrastructure to improve its capacity and connect its distributed locations.

ŠKODA AUTO has deployed Extreme's wired networking solutions and software, such as Extreme Fabric Connect™ and Extreme Management Center™ which includes ExtremeAnalytics™, upgrading its backbone network at headquarters, and simultaneously migrating to a virtual infrastructure to connect its manufacturing base and assembly plants over a single system. Extreme's management and analytics software allows them to centrally monitor and manage the performance of its network and applications across its entire infrastructure.

Key Benefits:

Reduced Time to Market and Simplified Maintenance: With Extreme Fabric Connect, ŠKODA AUTO can leverage automation to quickly upgrade and implement new network devices and services without any maintenance windows. This has allowed its IT staff to make changes rapidly and, most importantly, focus on innovation-driven projects aimed towards growing the company thanks to continuous uptime for vehicle manufacturing. This automated provisioning has also helped to reduce the risk of human error.





Optimum Security and Advanced Performance Insights: ŠKODA AUTO can now securely monitor network and application performance across its entire infrastructure to improve the experience for staff and customers. Extreme Fabric Connect offers hyper-segmentation to isolate different traffic types, applications, or users, as well as stealth capabilities that limit the visibility of the network, reducing attack opportunities. This, coupled with perimeter security practices, has created a best-in-class security posture that is supported with insights provided by ExtremeAnalytics.

Executive Perspectives

Martin Polak, Coordinator for Network Planning, ŠKODA AUTO

"With our deliveries increasing substantially and our product portfolio expanding, we wanted to find an innovative way to better meet such demands and grow faster. With our 2025 Strategy in mind, we therefore looked towards deploying a more stable and resilient infrastructure to consolidate our network, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies for our entire team. Thanks to Extreme Networks, we have achieved this as we can manage everything online, and the performance and morale of our IT staff has been boosted. Working with Extreme means that we now have the infrastructure in place to optimize performance across all areas of our business, readying us for further future growth."

Boris Germashev, Regional Director Sales – Eastern Europe & Nordic, Extreme Networks

"Digital transformation is a core component of every modern enterprise, and ŠKODA AUTO is an example of a customer that has identified just how crucial its network infrastructure is in achieving this. By refreshing its infrastructure using our technology, the car manufacturer has seen an immediate improvement in its network performance and staff productivity. It has also simplified and bolstered the security and intelligence of its network so it can drive stability and scalability. ŠKODA AUTO is now equipped with a secure, agile and resilient network to support its efforts of continuing growth and accelerating performance."

This year, it is celebrating 125 years since the company was founded during the pioneering era of the automobile in 1895, making it one of the longest-established car manufacturers in the world.

Currently offers its customers nine passenger-car series: the CITIGO, FABIA, RAPID, SCALA, OCTAVIA and SUPERB as well as the KAMIQ, KAROQ and KODIAQ.

Delivered 1.24 million vehicles to customers around the world in 2019.

Has been part of Volkswagen Group since 1991. Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world. In association with the Group, ŠKODA AUTO independently develops and manufactures vehicles, as well as components such as engines and transmissions.

Operates at three locations in the Czech Republic ; manufactures in China , Russia , Slovakia and India mainly through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine and Kazakhstan with local partners.

; manufactures in , , and mainly through Group partnerships, as well as in and with local partners. Employs approximately 42,000 people globally and is active in more than 100 markets.

It is pressing ahead with the transformation from a traditional car manufacturer into the 'Simply Clever company for the best mobility solutions' as part of the ŠKODA 2025 Strategy.

