Extreme Weather Expert Cheryl Nelson Explains to Tips on TV Blog How to Stay Safe This Extreme Weather Season

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2019 -- Each year, it seems there are more storms and the storms are more intense, which is why we recognize National Preparedness Month each September. Cheryl Nelson, founder of 'Prepare with Cher' and a meteorologist, has tips for how to prepare for severe weather.

AN IMPORTANT DEVICE THAT CAN HELP US BE PREPARE FOR A DISASTER

When disaster hits, portable generators are a convenient and possibly life-saving tool to keep the family safe during power outages, but can pose risks if not used properly. First, to prepare for hurricane season and keep the family safe, always take a portable generator outside and visit www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com for important safety information. The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association or PGMA has important safety tips to ensure safe, proper use of portable generators. To avoid the dangers of invisible, odorless carbon monoxide buildup, always "Take It Outside", which means never running generators indoors, or in garages, basements, crawl spaces, sheds, or other partially enclosed spaces.

SOME BASIC BUT ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES TO KEEP ON HAND

It is important to have an emergency kit on hand with items such as a first-aid kit, water, blanket, flashlight, power bank, spare alkaline batteries and a portable battery charger. Batteries Plus Bulbs can help to weather an emergency with an array of products, for home and business. They carry jump packs, sump pump batteries and generator batteries. It is also important to have un-interruptible power supplies and surge protectors to protect data and keep the family connected during a storm or power outage. For more information, visit: www.batteriesplus.com/t/emergency-prep

TIPS FOR HOMES THREATENED BY WILDFIRES

Preparation is the key to giving a property a fighting chance to survive a wildfire. Creating defensible space around the home including the Firewise USA guidelines and the Ready, Set, Go directives are key, but now there is another important part; PHOS-CHEK Wildfire Home Defense. PHOS-CHEK long term retardant has been used by the USDA Forest Service and CalFire for over 50 years. It is the same stuff dropped from air tankers during active fires, only colorless. It is easy to mix and apply and is people, pet and environmentally friendly. Use as a preventative treatment, it is effective immediately and can protect your property for months. "Protect the things you can't afford to lose with PHOS-CHEK Wildfire Home Defense." For more information, visit: phos-chekhomedefense.com

NUMBERS SHOULD YOU KEEP ON HAND FOR EXTREME WEATHER EMERGENCIES?

Extreme weather can be devastating to homes and businesses. Do not try and tackle the recovery process, ServiceMaster Restore is available 24/7/365 to help. Call ServiceMaster Restore at 1-800-RESPOND before re-entering to start getting life back on track. Being prepared is essential for keeping loved ones and property safe. If there is a hurricane, flood, or fire ServiceMaster Restore provides the guidance, expertise and personalized care needed to get back to normal, quickly. For more disaster preparedness and recovery tips, visit: ServiceMasterRestore.com

