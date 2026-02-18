Extreme Weather Is Now a Top Travel Concern for Americans

Redpoint's 2026 Traveler Risk Report Reveals Weather Is Reshaping How, When, and Where Americans Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme weather is no longer a rare disruption—it has become a defining factor in how Americans book and experience trips. According to Redpoint Travel Protection's 2026 Traveler Risk Report, a majority of U.S. travelers now expect weather-related disruption and are actively adjusting their behavior.

Weather impacted travel stats Most impacted travelers by region

Based on a national survey of 1,500 active U.S. leisure travelers, more than half have already altered travel plans due to extreme weather; nearly 70% expect to do so regularly in the future. High winds, wildfires, flooding, and severe storms were cited as growing concerns when selecting destinations and booking trips.

"Extreme weather is no longer an outside possibility—it's an expectation," said Ted Muhlner, Cofounder of Redpoint Travel Protection. "Travelers are planning around disruption rather than reacting to it."

The World Meteorological Organization has labeled extreme weather the "new norm." High-profile disasters—from the Los Angeles wildfires in winter 2025 to severe Texas flooding—have reinforced the perception that disruption is increasingly unavoidable.

The Rise of the Weather-Informed Traveler

Among respondents, 93% travel at least once per year and 46% travel more than twice annually. Increased frequency brings greater exposure: 54% have experienced weather-related delays and 37% have cancelled a vacation entirely due to weather.

Age and geography significantly influence respondents' outlook. Travelers ages 35–54 reported the highest disruption rates, while 76% of those 65+ believe extreme weather will impact future plans. Younger travelers showed notable cancellation rates (26% for ages 18–24; 38% for ages 25–34), reflecting budget sensitivity and limited flexibility. Travelers in high-risk regions, like California and the Northeastern U.S., expressed greater concern and stronger preference for protection and refundability.

With 69% of travelers planning to factor weather into future trips, refundable bookings ranked as the top confidence booster, followed closely by travel insurance. Notably, 15% of travelers who cancelled due to weather had no insurance.

Redpoint's internal claims data shows 4.13% of claims were weather-related, with an average payout of $2,559. While fewer in volume, weather claims carry significant financial impact.

"Travel insurance ensures a single weather event doesn't become a major financial loss," Muhlner added.

About Redpoint Travel Protection

Redpoint Travel Protection provides comprehensive travel insurance solutions designed for today's evolving travel risks. Learn more at redpointtravelprotection.com.

Press Contact: Jared Alster, 303-905-8871

SOURCE Redpoint Travel Protection