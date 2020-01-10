Extremely rare Westcraft trailer set to cross the block at Leake's inaugural Scottsdale auction

Expertly remodeled 33-foot 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso trailer will sell on January 18, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Leake Auctions, Americas first collector car auction, will sell an expertly remodeled 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso trailer at its inaugural event at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, AZ next week. As lot 645, the trailer will sell on Day Four, Saturday, January 18, of the five-day event.

Completely resto-moded in an Art Deco style by owner Lucas Lackner, together with industry-expert Steven Butcher and a team of some of the best craftspeople in California, this 33-foot long Capistrano trailer features a Pullman roof with seven windows on each side, allowing 6'4" of head room. It has been upgraded with the latest in safety features, luxury, comfort, and connectivity. Modern touches are hidden within cabinets and behind period switch plates, while custom-made curtains and other features maintain the classic Art Deco feel.

"This is the largest and rarest Westcraft trailer in existence," said owner Lucas Lackner. "The people who originally labored to design and fabricate these trailers were masters at their craft. My team and I have worked effortlessly to bring it back to life. This luxury trailer is now in better-than-new condition, with numerous features that didn't exist when it first rolled off the production line 69 years ago."

Mr. Lackner added, "There is only one other Capistrano in existence that we know of and it's completely dilapidated, so don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind piece of transportation history."

To consign, register to bid, or to purchase event tickets, please visit leakecar.com or call 602-442-3380.

