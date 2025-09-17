eXtremeRate Launches the First Custom Shell Kits for Nintendo Switch 2

Pre-orders now open for DIY replacement shells and button kits, giving gamers worldwide new levels of personalization and comfort.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2025 eXtremeRate, a leading brand in gaming console customization parts and accessories, announced the launch of pre-orders for its new lineup of replacement shell kits for the next-generation Nintendo Switch 2. This marks the world's first available customization shells for the new console.

Product Lineup

The collection spans five product series, each designed for different customization needs:

eXtremeRate Full Console Shell & Button Set (Deluxe Edition) eXtremeRate Joy-Con Full Shell & Button Set (Deluxe Edition)

Full Console Shell & Button Set (Deluxe Edition) – complete replacement kit for the Switch 2 console.

– complete replacement kit for the Switch 2 console. Joy-Con Full Shell & Button Set (Deluxe Edition) – includes both shells and buttons for Joy-Con controllers.

– includes both shells and buttons for Joy-Con controllers. Joy-Con Full Shell & Button Set (D-pad Edition) – provides an alternative version featuring a D-pad for enhanced control.

– provides an alternative version featuring a D-pad for enhanced control. Console Backplate (Without Stand) – replacement back cover for the console.

– replacement back cover for the console. Full Button Set (D-pad Included) – standalone replacement buttons including a precision D-pad.

These kits let gamers refresh their console's appearance, improve tactile comfort, and experience the fun of DIY customization—all without the need to purchase costly limited-edition hardware.

Key Features

Personalized Design: Wide variety of exclusive colors and patterns to create a one-of-a-kind Switch 2.

Wide variety of exclusive colors and patterns to create a one-of-a-kind Switch 2. High Precision & Durability: OEM-grade molds ensure perfect fit and long-lasting performance.

OEM-grade molds ensure perfect fit and long-lasting performance. Enhanced Comfort: Matte finishes offering a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended play.

Matte finishes offering a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended play. DIY-Friendly: Includes dedicated tools and step-by-step instructions, making installation accessible even for beginners.

Includes dedicated tools and step-by-step instructions, making installation accessible even for beginners. Cost-Effective Upgrade: Achieve a premium look and feel at a fraction of the cost of new hardware.

Achieve a premium look and feel at a fraction of the cost of new hardware. Reliable Support: Backed by eXtremeRate customer service and replacement parts guarantee.

Designed for Gamers

With the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, demand for unique personalization is rising rapidly among gamers. Leveraging expertise from customizing the original Switch and PlayStation 5 controllers, eXtremeRate is positioned at the forefront of Switch 2 customization from the outset.

Availability

Pre-orders Open: September 2025

Shipping Starts: September 2025

Sales Channels:

Official Website (Pre-orders now open): https://www.extremerate.com/collections/for-nintendo-switch-2

Amazon Store (Switch 2 Series Coming Soon): https://amazon.com/extremerate

About eXtremeRate

Founded in 2010, eXtremeRate has become a global leader in developing and manufacturing customization parts and accessories for mainstream gaming consoles. Guided by the philosophy "PLAY DIFFERENT," eXtremeRate empowers gamers to personalize the look, feel, and performance of their controllers and consoles. The company consistently delivers innovative, high-quality designs that inspire creativity and enhance the gaming experience worldwide.

Trademarks: Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. eXtremeRate is an independent third-party accessory brand and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Nintendo.

Contact Name: Sharon

Contact Number: +86-755-83623870

