Extremities Market to Record 7.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Arthrex Inc, provides Mini-Open Anterior Ankle Fusion Plate for ankle arthrodesis| Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Extremities Market is expected to increase by USD 3.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.27%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

The Extremities Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Arthrex Inc - The company provides Mini-Open Anterior Ankle Fusion Plate for ankle arthrodesis. The design of this plate provides increased construct rigidity while decreasing micromotion at the ankle fusion interface when compared to the standard 3-screw fusion construct.

The Extremities Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for extremities in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The continuous rise in orthopedic-related disorder, higher adoption of the advanced extremities, and rising M&A will facilitate the extremities market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technological innovations:

Technological innovations in extremity products have provided several benefits to both patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs). For patients, a technologically advanced product is likely to restore mobility faster. For HCPs, technological innovations help perform procedures efficiently. Different vendors operating in the global extremities market are offering a wide range of technologically advanced products that aid in the speedy recovery of patients. The launch of innovative products will increase the adoption of extremity products as both patients and HCPs require outcome-based solutions. Therefore, the emergence of innovative products is likely to drive the growth of the extremities market during the forecast period.

Increasing M & A activity :

The global extremities market is witnessing several M&A and partnerships. This is helping the leading vendors to increase their respective market shares and expand their operations in new geographic regions. Companies with strong financials acquire companies that have a strong focus on R&D, which helps the acquirer develop new products. Small vendors can merge with the key vendors to reach a bigger market as the customer base of an established vendor is higher than that of a small vendor. As large vendors look to expand their product portfolios and presence in different geographic regions, the trend of M&A and partnerships is likely to continue over the forecast period, which will drive the growth of the global extremities market.

Extremities Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

