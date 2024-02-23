Extremity Products Market size to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022-2027, Acumed LLC, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, Aspire Medical Innovation to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extremity products market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including: Acumed LLC, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, Aspire Medical Innovation, Bone Foam Inc., Breg Inc., Conmed Corp., Exactech Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, In2Bones Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, TriMed Inc., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, Wright Medical Group NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corp. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extremity Products Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,608.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India

Key Offering

3pointproducts offers a step-down splint that has an easy and effective way to restore combined distal and proximal interphalangeal joint flexion after surgery. Also, under this segment, the company is involved in offering the designing and manufacturing of splints and braces that deliver comfort, fit, and function for optimal compliance and effective solutions. Request a sample report

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Upper extremities and Lower extremities), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and ASCs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The upper extremities segment will be significant during the forecast period. The upper extremities segment focuses on the upper limb region, covering the hands, wrists, shoulders, arms, and elbows. Injuries or fractures in these areas can be treated with various methods, including external recovery splints, surgical implants, joint replacements, biologics, and external support implants. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the extensive use of shoulder bones and muscles in upper limb activities, making them more susceptible to injuries. Additionally, the rise in diseases like osteoporosis contributes to increased wrist and hand injuries. Overall, the demand for products addressing injuries to the forearm, elbow, and fingers is expected to fuel segment growth in the forecast period. Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). Download a Sample Report

Surge in orthopedic conditions

Surge in orthopedic conditions like fractures from sports injuries, falls, spinal deformities, and degeneration in areas such as the spine, hip, and shoulder. The rising incidence of osteoporosis, particularly among the geriatric population, adds to the demand. Additionally, children, engaged in sports and physical activities, contribute to the market's growth. The market addresses orthopedic conditions and sports injuries, anticipating a rise in demand during the forecast period. Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027). Request a sample report!

Analyst Review

In the Extremity Products Market, growth is fueled by strategic differentiation and precise market positioning. Successful companies carve out a distinct identity with unique value propositions, advanced product features, and exceptional customer service. They innovate business models to capture consumer attention and foster enduring brand loyalty amid competitive pressures. These market leaders exhibit a relentless pursuit of excellence, with a commitment to continuous improvement in processes, products, and customer experiences. Their driving force lies in delivering innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of consumers while maintaining a focus on exceptional quality. In this dynamic landscape, success hinges on a combination of forward-thinking strategies and a dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

In the Extremity Products Market, characterized by current demands for innovation and adaptability, forward-thinking entities navigate a dynamic framework amidst uncertainties and emerging trends. Industry leaders and startups alike compete for market share and supremacy, driven by a culture of innovation and product quality. The competitive landscape fosters perpetual evolution, necessitating resilience and a competitive edge for sustained success. Key players prioritize change, recognizing the importance of embracing uncertainties and leveraging emerging trends. From prosthetics to specialized medical devices, the market thrives on meeting the needs of individuals with extremity-related challenges. Amidst this environment, innovation remains paramount, driving the development of cutting-edge solutions that redefine standards and enhance the quality of life.

The Extremity Products Market is experiencing a surge in technological innovations driving pricing tactics and customer satisfaction. Market dynamics showcase rapid shifts influenced by regulatory modifications and evolving consumer preferences. Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and consolidations to navigate the competitive scene and capitalize on opportunities for market expansion. Despite challenges, such as regulatory hurdles, the market's future demand remains promising due to growth drivers like increasing awareness and aging populations. Market trends indicate a rising demand for specialized product types and applications, particularly in orthopedic surgery and prosthetics. The market's growth trajectory spans various regions and geographies, reflecting a global need for advanced extremity solutions. Request a sample report!

Related Reports:

The self-tan products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 197.83 million.

The facial care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 32.86 billion.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio