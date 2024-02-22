ExtriCARE USA Highlights Mission and Product Innovations in NPWT

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, an innovator in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) industry, is proud to present pivotal updates for 2024, showcasing significant advancements in its ExtriCARE product line and the broader NPWT market. A newly released video, featuring President and CEO Peter Mason, delves into these updates, offering valuable insights into ExtriCARE's ongoing commitment to innovation and support for healthcare professionals and patients.

ExtriCARE USA Mission and Product Innovations Unveiled by CEO Peter Mason: Elevating Wound Care

In this video, Peter Mason articulates the evolving landscape of wound care, underscoring the crucial role of technology and innovation in addressing current challenges. He presents ExtriCARE's latest contributions to NPWT, emphasizing the enhancements made to the ExtriCARE product line. "Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients with advanced wound care solutions," Mason remarks, also highlighting the support system in place for distribution partners to ensure product availability and exceptional customer service.

This engaging video is a call to action for healthcare professionals, patients, and industry stakeholders to explore ExtriCARE's offerings and understand the impact of these innovations on patient care. The video is accessible on ExtriCARE's YouTube channel, LinkedIn page, and website (www.extricareusa.com).

ExtriCARE USA invites the industry to view the video and join in their mission to advance wound care. For detailed information about ExtriCARE USA and the ExtriCARE product line, please visit www.extriCAREusa.com or call 877.312.NPWT (6798).

ExtriCARE USA stands at the forefront of NPWT technology, offering innovative wound care solutions that improve patient outcomes and wound care delivery. The company is committed to quality, innovation, and service, providing a comprehensive range of NPWT products to meet the varied needs of wound care professionals and patients across the globe.

