ExtriCARE USA Launches Innovative Medical Device Company, Offering Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, a national medical device company specializing in the distribution of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), officially announces its company launch and new user-centric website.

Led by President Peter Mason, who has over eight years of industry experience, ExtriCARE USA is fostering the future of healthcare with wound care technologies that improve patient outcomes, help clinicians with efficiency and reduce overall costs. NPWT is a modern resource still in its infancy stage. With a tailored and hands-on approach, the ExtriCARE USA team is working diligently to amplify its potential.

"I have a driving passion to develop reliable NPWT products for our network of dealers, which in turn helps patients live a better-quality life," said Mason. "I am excited to continue building strong partnerships with dealers nationwide, allowing us to support patients and clinicians alike while reaching new heights of growth together."

To coincide with the company's launch, ExtriCARE USA has built a new website designed with the user in mind. The website has in-depth information on the ExtriCARE product line, the leadership team and press page with the company's latest insights.

"With over a decade of experience in wound care, I am fortunate and proud to be a part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team," said Gary Schear, Vice President of Sales. "Our patient-first mentality is a driving force, and we hope to continue being a trustworthy lifeline for our providers so that they can be the lifeline for their patients."

The ExtriCARE USA leadership team, comprised of Peter Mason, Gary Schear and Tony Cheung (Director of Operations), is committed to the future of NPWT. In partnership with Alleva Medical, the company is introducing a new product line that will transform traditional NPWT. The products are designed to be versatile, featuring state-of-the-art technology and optimized software. ExtriCARE USA and Alleva Medical will bring these portable, powerful and adaptive solutions to the market soon.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact Binh Nguyen at 717-389-2928 or [email protected].

About ExtriCARE USA:

ExtriCARE USA is a national medical device distribution company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Our products save clinicians time and benefit patients by introducing solutions that are mobile and provide a more flexible therapy. To learn more, visit www.extricareusa.com.

