Extrusion Coatings Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From Packaging Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extrusion coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 1.53 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from the packaging industry, environment-friendly coating technologies, and growing demand from the food and beverage industry will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, fluctuating raw material costs, higher cost and dry film thickness compared to other coatings, and contribution to carbon footprint will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand from the packaging industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Fluctuating raw material costs might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
- Material
- Polyethylene
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Ethylene Butyl Acrylate
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The market share for extrusion coatings in the polyethylene category will expand significantly. Polyethylene is by far the most common type of plastic used by consumers. One of polyethylene's most appealing characteristics is how durable it is. At high temperatures, it can melt, and at very low temperatures, it can even retain its properties. It is also very affordable and chemically resistant. These elements will encourage segment growth during the course of the forecast. Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our extrusion coatings market report covers the following areas:
- Extrusion Coatings Market size
- Extrusion Coatings Market trends
- Extrusion Coatings Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand from the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the extrusion coatings market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Extrusion Coatings Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Extrusion Coatings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema S.A.
- Borealis AG
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
- Davis Standard LLC
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Formosa Plastics Corp.
- Hanwha Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist extrusion coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the extrusion coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the extrusion coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extrusion coatings market vendors
|
Extrusion Coatings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$1.53 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.19
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Davis Standard LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lucobit AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Qenos Pty Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
