Extrusion Coatings Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From Packaging Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extrusion coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 1.53 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from the packaging industry, environment-friendly coating technologies, and growing demand from the food and beverage industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extrusion Coatings Market 2022-2026

However, fluctuating raw material costs, higher cost and dry film thickness compared to other coatings, and contribution to carbon footprint will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand from the packaging industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Fluctuating raw material costs might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Extrusion Coatings Market Segmentation

Material

Polyethylene



Ethylene Vinyl Acetate



Ethylene Butyl Acrylate



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share for extrusion coatings in the polyethylene category will expand significantly. Polyethylene is by far the most common type of plastic used by consumers. One of polyethylene's most appealing characteristics is how durable it is. At high temperatures, it can melt, and at very low temperatures, it can even retain its properties. It is also very affordable and chemically resistant. These elements will encourage segment growth during the course of the forecast. Buy Sample Report.

Extrusion Coatings Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our extrusion coatings market report covers the following areas:

Extrusion Coatings Market size

Extrusion Coatings Market trends

Extrusion Coatings Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand from the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the extrusion coatings market growth during the next few years.

Extrusion Coatings Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Extrusion Coatings Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Extrusion Coatings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema S.A.

Borealis AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Davis Standard LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Hanwha Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.



Extrusion Coatings Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist extrusion coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the extrusion coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the extrusion coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extrusion coatings market vendors

Extrusion Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Davis Standard LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lucobit AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Qenos Pty Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

