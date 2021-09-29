Extrusion Machinery Market will grow by $2.52 bn from 2021 to 2025 | APAC to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the extrusion machinery market. According to our research, factors such as growing lightweight automotive market will drive market growth. However, challenges such as refurbished machines may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the extrusion machinery market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the extrusion machinery market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in neutral and inferior growth.

Market Segmentation

The extrusion machinery market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies.

Based on type, the extrusion machinery market has been segmented into single-screw extrusion market, twin-screw extrusion market, and multi-screw extrusion market segments.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include AMUT SPA, Bausano & Figli SPA, Everplast Machinery Co. Ltd., Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Hillenbrand Inc., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Leader Extrusion Machinery Ind. Co Ltd, The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., and Windsor Machines Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AMUT SPA: The company makes single screw extruder, twin screw extruders, and others.

Bausano & Figli SPA: The company provides extruders under the brand name of Laboratory Extruder MD 30 and others.

The company provides extruders under the brand name of Laboratory Extruder MD 30 and others. Everplast Machinery Co. Ltd: The company provides PVC horizontal twin screw extruder EMD-65, EMD-90, EMD-110, EMD-130 and conical twin screw extruder Machine EMD-51-C, EMD-55-C, EMD-65-C, EMD-80-C, EMD-92-C, output ranges from 100 to 1500KGS/HR.

Scope of Extrusion Machinery Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 2.52 billion CAGR Accelerating at 4.45% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA By type:- Single-screw extrusion market

Twin-screw extrusion market

Multi-screw extrusion market Drivers Growing lightweight automotive market

Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials

Growth of real estate and construction industry Challenges Refurbished machines

Process associated challenges

Slowdown of manufacturing sector in China

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

