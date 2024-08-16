Extu Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Channel Incentive and Marketing Solutions

SOC 2 Type 2 Certifies Trusted Channel Incentive Management and Through-Channel Marketing Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu is proud to announce the renewal of its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification for its flagship channel incentive management (CIM) and through-channel marketing (TCM) products.

Extu is a leading provider of channel incentive and marketing technology solutions. This certification underscores Extu's commitment to data security and privacy, reinforcing its dedication to protecting clients' data and reputation.

"We sought out SOC 2 compliance because we want our products to have the highest data protection standards," said Kelly Held, Chief Information Officer at Extu. "Cybersecurity and data privacy are increasingly important across all industries and we want our clients to feel at ease knowing their data is safe with us."

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an ongoing effort that requires year-round diligence.

"Preparing for a SOC 2 audit, you have to continuously meet established security standards and maintain robust controls at all times," Held explained. "The auditor evaluates our adherence to these controls over a specified period, making sure we consistently meet SOC 2 Type 2 standards."

During the audit, Extu concentrated on three specific Trust Services Criteria: security, confidentiality, and availability.

"These criteria were our primary focus because our systems and processes need to protect data, maintain confidentiality, and be available to our clients 24/7," said Held.

To demonstrate compliance, Extu submitted more than 160 pieces of evidence per report through a secure portal. SOC 2 compliance brings numerous benefits to Extu's clients and partners.

"This certification not only validates the integrity of our systems, but enhances our clients' confidence in our ability to safeguard their data and support their business operations," added Held.

The audit findings have driven continuous improvements and enhancements in Extu's processes.

"We adapt to changing best practices and the evolving threat landscape," Held emphasized. "Our clients always receive the highest possible level of security and service."

For more information about Extu's SOC 2 compliance and its channel incentive and through-channel marketing solutions, please visit extu.com.

About Extu

Extu specializes in providing innovative channel incentive and marketing technology solutions to mid-market companies in various industries including automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Extu's solutions empower businesses to drive growth and enhance channel performance.

SOURCE Extu