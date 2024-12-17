Extu and Dell Technologies Celebrate the Success of the DemandXpert Program Across EMEA

The program delivered 88% YoY revenue growth for participating partners

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu, a global specialist in Through Channel Marketing , and Dell Technologies proudly announce the remarkable success of the DemandXpert Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to drive awareness and demand for Dell Monitors and PC ecosystems through select EMEA channel partners.

This outstanding partnership and program won both Gold and Silver at the B2B Marketing Awards , which are considered to be the ultimate standard for creative and commercial excellence in the B2B Marketing Industry. Extu won the Gold award for the "Best Channel Marketing Initiative" and Silver for the "Best International Campaign".

The program delivers 100% partner participation and 88% YoY growth in transacted revenue. Post this

"As a specialist Channel Marketing provider, winning Channel Marketing Gold at these prestigious awards was very special! The program delivers 100% partner participation and 88% YoY growth in transacted revenue from the partners on the program" said Jack Wickham, International Client Director at Extu.

Participating channel partners praised Extu's ability to simplify marketing efforts while yielding substantial results. One partner noted, "This program transformed our approach to marketing. The tools and support provided by Extu and Dell have directly contributed to our business growth and enhanced customer relationships."

"By consistently delivering engaging and localized campaigns, DemandXpert has set a new benchmark in channel marketing. Our combination of 'People and Platform' delivers extreme value for Partners nominated onto the program" said Miles Beacroft, Extu's EMEA General Manager. "This recognition from B2B Marketing is testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving measurable success for all stakeholders involved."

The program took a phased regional rollout approach across the EMEA region with Extu providing in-language marketing consultants for each region, ensuring seamless campaign execution and cultural relevance.

"With this program we were able to engage with over 92K small and medium businesses each and every month across 16 countries in the diverse EMEA region," said Larissa Athey, Senior Marketing Manager EMEA at Dell Technologies. "The campaigns contain industry trends & product updates and deliver strong engagements and Marketing ROI. Since its inception in 2022, together with Extu, Dell Technologies have executed campaigns that resonate with our audiences and drive extremely strong attach rates across the target product range."

To learn more about how Extu helps clients create exponential growth, visit www.extu.com.

About Extu

Extu specializes in providing innovative channel incentive and channel marketing technology solutions to mid-market companies in various industries, including automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Extu's solutions empower businesses to drive growth and enhance channel performance.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies empowers organizations worldwide with innovative IT solutions and services. With a focus on delivering end-to-end services, Dell drives progress for businesses and society, delivering value through cutting-edge technology and collaboration.

SOURCE Extu