Extu Announces Expansion with New Dallas Office

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu, a leading provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, announced it has opened an office in Dallas at 4901 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244. The 2489 square foot location reflects Extu's expanded presence in the dynamic and growing Dallas market.

Extu’s Dallas office

"With its robust economy, diverse talent pool and vibrant tech scene, Dallas presents an opportunity to be closer to key clients and partners in the region," said Bill Lupo, Extu's Chief Revenue Officer. "Additionally, this expansion is part of our broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency by having a foothold in another central location within the United States."

The specific location for Extu's Dallas office was chosen for its strategic advantages, including its accessibility, proximity to key business districts and the availability of local amenities that make it an attractive place for employees. The area is well-served by public transportation, ensuring an easy commute for team members.

The building offers modern facilities with state-of-the-art office spaces and is part of a community known for supporting innovation and business growth. Its design and infrastructure align with Extu's commitment to providing a productive and engaging work environment for its team.

Jeb Gordon, Senior Vice President, SK Commercial Realty, commented "SKCR was honored to represent Extu in their office leasing efforts in the Dallas market. With SKCR's assistance, Extu was able to secure a fully furnished space that aligns with Extu's timeline, goals and visions."

Initially, the Dallas office is expected to house approximately 12 employees, with plans for further growth as Extu continues to expand its operations in the region. This number includes a mix of roles across various departments, showcasing Extu's commitment to building a diverse and dynamic team to drive its business forward.

According to Bill Lupo, "The opening of our Dallas office represents a significant milestone in Extu's growth journey. It underscores our commitment to regional expansion and closer engagement with our clients and partners."

He concluded, "This new office will enable us to tap into local talent, foster innovation and enhance our service delivery across the board. It also signals our ambition to be a key player in the regions we operate in, supporting our long-term strategy of sustainable growth and market leadership."

Extu offers innovative solutions that help manufacturers and dealers retain and grow their channel by providing through-channel marketing automation, travel incentives and an online rewards platform. It recently introduced GoTu Grow and GoTu Rewards, two affordable, easy-to-launch solutions created to fuel the growth of small (SMB) to midmarket companies. With headquarters in Atlanta, GA, Extu has an additional office in Austin, TX, as well as locations in Sydney, Australia and Bracknell, United Kingdom.

About Extu

Extu is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit extu.com.

