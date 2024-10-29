Extu Wins Gold at the MarCom Awards

Oct 29, 2024

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu, a channel marketing company, won gold at the MarCom Awards in the strategic communications category for its brand redesign.

The MarCom Awards are an international competition for marketing and communications professionals, attracting over 6,500 entries from 45 countries in 2024. Extu, which serves 146 clients globally, earned top honors for its comprehensive brand redesign that successfully united two companies, Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti, into a single, cohesive brand.

"It's incredible to see our rebrand recognized," said Steve Prebble, CEO of Extu. "The new strategy unified our team with a clear mission: to drive strategic growth for our clients and their resellers. Our brand design, from vibrant colors to the memorable name, symbolizes that mission."

In an industry dominated by minimalistic designs, Extu stood out with distinct visual elements, including building blocks representing growth. Every detail was crafted to reflect Extu's commitment to creating exponential growth for its clients.

"Our new look truly reflects the innovation and creativity we aim to bring to our work every day," said Nichole Gunn, chief marketing & sales officer of Extu.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected creative competitions in the world with previous winners ranging from international creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies including the AARP Foundation, DHL, and Wells Fargo.

"It's been rewarding to see our new brand resonate with our clients and receive this industry recognition," added Gunn. "This award validates our bold approach, and we're eager to continue growing from here."

Extu led the rebranding project in-house with Matchstic providing consultation on defining and designing the new vision.

To learn more about how Extu helps clients create exponential growth, visit www.extu.com

About Extu:
Extu specializes in providing innovative channel incentive and marketing technology solutions to mid-market companies in various industries including automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Extu's solutions empower businesses to drive growth and enhance channel performance.

