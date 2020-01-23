Exude Announces Partnership with ECBM Partners

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exude, Inc., an employee benefits and human capital consulting firm, is excited to announce a new partnership with ECBM Insurance Brokers & Consultants, to enhance and expand upon our Risk Management and Property & Casualty Insurance offerings.

Exude remains steadfast in our commitment of changing the lives for people who change the world by providing our clients with best in class solutions and remarkable experiences. This partnership will provide added risk management and commercial insurance capabilities, greater market access and innovative cost saving strategies. It also enables Exude to leverage its additional resources to continue to expand its core areas of business: Employee Benefits, Human Capital Consulting, Wellness and Retirement Plans.

"ECBM's professional expertise, coverage acumen and reputation for excellent service make them the ideal partner for Exude," says Marcos Lopez, Founder and CEO at Exude. "We're excited to offer our current and future risk management clients with greater market access and most importantly the same level of care, expertise and attention they deserve, and have grown to expect."

ECBM Insurance Brokers & Consultants has over 50 years of experience providing commercial insurance brokering and consulting services to the Mid-Atlantic region and places more than $150M of premium annually on behalf of their clients. Their risk management approach is built on processes and models that reduce claims dollars and can ultimately decrease costs. By going above and beyond and performing a deep dive into the individual needs of each client, ECBM delivers a tailored comprehensive program.

About Exude:

At Exude, we work diligently with our clients to achieve optimal organizational success by ensuring strategy, culture, and employee experience are aligned. We provide consulting services in Human Capital Management, Employee Benefits, Total Well-Being, Risk Management and Property and Casualty, and Retirement Planning.

