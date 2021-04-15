Exude, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Benefits Strategies Consulting, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exude, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in Employee Benefits, Human Resources, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, and Training & Development, is excited to announce the acquisition of Benefits Strategies Consulting, Inc. in Pottstown, PA.

Benefits Strategies Consulting, Inc., is an independent health broker with over 27 years of experience, representing mid-sized employers in the Delaware, Lehigh and Lancaster Valley areas.

"We are excited to welcome our newest clients to the Exude family and look forward to providing 24/7 customer service and exceptional consulting to create the best possible benefits programs for their employees," said Marcos Lopez, Founder and CEO of Exude.

Through this acquisition, Exude will expand its employee benefits reach and client base by bringing on all of Benefits Strategies Consulting's clients as well as their entire staff. This growth allows Exude to further fulfill its mission of changing lives for people who change the world. Exude's newly acquired clients will receive expanded services and offerings, access to a larger account team and additional resources.

"When I met Marcos and the Exude team, I instantly knew they were the right match for my firm," said Coletta Robinson, CEO of Benefits Strategies Consulting. "Their commitment to doing right by every employer and employee closely aligned with what I believed in and what was best for my staff and my clients."

About Exude:

Exude, Inc., founded in 1996, is a consulting firm that focuses on all things people in the areas of Employee Benefits, HR, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, and Training & Development. We have a firm belief that when we help your people be the best versions of themselves, your company will be its best. Our integrated approach leverages our team of experts to improve your employee and customer experiences while driving greater business results. Today, Exude has 450+ clients ranging from small startups to large businesses. We take pride in our Philly roots, we take pride in the 150+ nonprofits we partner with, and we take pride in being great at All Things People.

