Exude Strengthens its Commitment to Clients

Exude celebrates success in 2017 and continues to maintain its position as the go-to mid-market consulting firm. Exude expanded its client base by 30%, increased its headcount by 28%, and was again recognized by Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the nation's fastest growing companies for the 6th consecutive year. From a capabilities perspective, Exude launched an innovative and comprehensive solution to help our clients drive organizational health. This solution allows organizations to align strategy and culture, better engage talent and improve financial performance.

"Our continued investment in talent and product reflects our commitment to clients. The team's innovation, drive and dedication has allowed us to expand and grow in 2017 and beyond." stated Marcos Lopez Founder & CEO.

Exude's Human Capital Management division brought on Mindy Braithwaite and Twana Harris as Senior HR Consultants. Mindy's 20 years of human capital experience helped her architect Exude's Organizational Health solution and lead the Assessment practice. Prior to joining Exude, Mindy held positions as SVP of HR for ING Investment Management and VP of HR Shared Services for Steward Health Care, LLC. Mindy is a graduate from the University of Scranton with a B.S. in Mathematics and has her Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University. Twana Harris is a highly accomplished executive with over 20 years of strategic and operational experience in learning & leadership development, global workforce and talent management, and inclusion & diversity. In her current role, Twana leads Exude's Training and Development practice and the diversity and inclusion thought leader. She has held various senior leadership roles within Fortune 500 corporations such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. She holds a Master's degree in psychology and is a certified organizational development consultant.

Exude's Employee Benefits practice has brought on Greg Grimm and Jeff Ryckbost as a Director of Employee Benefits and Manager of Client Care (newly created roles). Each bringing 10+ years of industry experience. Greg Grimm leads a benefits team and serves as the lead consultant on some of Exude's largest and most complex clients, and provides thought leadership to our clients and the market. Greg previously worked at Lacher & Associates as the Director of Employee Benefits.

Jeff Ryckbost manages the day to day operations of Exude's Client Care and Enrollment teams. These teams provide customer service, employee claims advocacy, and administrative support for all of Exude's employee benefits clients. Jeff's experience with data analytics provides Exude's clients with greater insights into healthcare utilization. Prior to joining Exude, Jeff worked at Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. as Team Leader of the Benefits Administration Department.

Eric Halpern was recently promoted to Managing Partner of Exude's Risk Management and Property & Casualty division. Eric has over ten (10) years of industry experience and is highly regarded as a thought leader in the insurance and risk management space. Eric is an advocate for his clients and leads a team of account managers, loss control and risk management specialists. Kevin Guizzetti joined Exude as a Risk Management Specialist and proactively works with clients to minimize risks and claims before they occur. Prior to joining Exude, Kevin worked as a Loss Control representative at Selective Insurance.

"The culture and the mission of Exude has allowed us to attract this level of exceptional talent. These talented professionals will continue to help us drive tangible and sustained impact for our clients' organizations," said David DiStefano, President and COO of Exude. "They're all experts in their fields and provide exponential value to the clients they serve. They also exemplify our values and exhibit a passion for what they do."

About Exude:

At Exude, we work diligently with our clients to achieve optimal organizational health by ensuring strategy, culture, and employee experience are aligned. We provide consulting services in Human Capital Management, Employee Benefits, Total Well-Being, Property Casualty Insurance & Risk Management and Retirement Planning.

