Exum Instruments, Inc. Celebrates the Commercial Success of the Massbox™

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exum Instruments, Inc., a Denver-based company building next generation scientific instruments and software ecosystems to increase the speed and breadth of materials development and discovery, has announced two major milestones.

Achieved its 2020 commercial sales goals

Incorporated only three and half years ago, Exum successfully launched the Massbox™ in 2020 as a worldwide disruptor of the traditional mass spectrometry space. Despite this year's global challenges, the company met its 2020 sales goal with tools placed both domestically as well as internationally.

Jeff Williams, CEO and Co-Founder, said "the market has been incredibly receptive to the Massbox™. Often clients reflect to me the same frustration with legacy technology that drove me to develop our breakthrough system."

Josh Ulla, EVP of Business Development, said "what's most exciting are the new markets where the Massbox™ is able to help characterize ingredients and products. By making a simple yet robust tool, clients can now deploy this advanced technology in contexts earlier blocked due to cost or complexity."

Named one of 2020's "most impressive analytical technologies"

The Analytical Scientist (TAS) released its annual Innovation Awards winners in December 2020, naming Exum's Massbox™ as one of the top 15.

TAS wrote "the impact is the reason for the Massbox™ development. Jeff Williams, Exum Instrument's CEO and Founder, left academia to build this tool because of his frustration with the present state of analytical equipment. The Massbox™ has dramatically reduced many barriers to entry – including cost, ease of use, reliability, and instrument size – for several industries. Whether you are a cannabis producer, metal fabricator, or battery developer, you can now quickly assess your materials and shorten the development and quality control cycles of any solid material on site."

Stephen Strickland, CFO and Co-Founder, said "we are honored to be awarded The Analytical Scientist's Top 15 Innovation Award for 2020. After a lot of hard work, it is very gratifying to be recognized."

About Exum

Exum builds instruments and software ecosystems to increase the speed of materials development and discovery, offering easy access to high performance at a low cost. Exum's first instrument, The Massbox™, is the first Laser Ablation Laser Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometer (LALI-TOF-MS) on the market, capable of analyzing any sample you can throw at it - precisely, rapidly, and inexpensively.

More information is available by visiting Exum's website or reading a recent article about the company, its founding and early successes at The Analytical Scientist.

