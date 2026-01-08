Exus Renewables North America Closes $400 Million Facility to Meet Surging Power Demand

Financing Will Support Development of 4.5 GW Pipeline of Utility-Scale Solar, Wind, and Battery Storage Projects

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exus Renewables North America (Exus), a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, announced the closing of a $400 million senior secured corporate credit facility. The facility will fund the development and expansion of the company's growing wind, solar and battery portfolio, which includes over 700 MW of renewable energy assets in operations or under construction and 4.5 GW in active development, as electricity demand surges from data centers, manufacturers, and industrial operations nationwide.

The financing provides Exus more flexibility to build on recent momentum, including major power purchase agreements with companies like Google and Meta. The proceeds will fund development-stage expenditures, including interconnection deposits, commercial offtake, equipment procurement, and other project development expenses. This enables Exus to deploy capital efficiently across its utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage pipeline throughout North America.

"This capital gives us the flexibility to develop and operate renewable power projects that meet America's growing energy needs," said Jim Spencer, President and CEO of Exus Renewables North America. "We're grateful to our banking partners and advisors for their support in completing this transaction. As demand from data centers and manufacturers continues to grow, Exus is well positioned to deliver some of the most efficient and reliable power available to off-take customers through our utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage portfolio—reinforcing both the strength of this market and our next phase of growth."

The facility was arranged by Santander, Barclays Bank PLC, ING Capital LLC, and Nomura Securities International, Inc., as Coordinating Lead Arrangers, with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and BHI, Bank Hapoalim's US commercial banking arm as Joint Lead Arrangers. ING Capital LLC and Nomura Securities International, Inc. served as Green Loan Coordinators. Banco Santander, S.A., New York Branch serves as Administrative Agent, and KeyBank National Association serves as Collateral Agent.

The company was advised by PEI Global Partners, alongside Latham & Watkins as legal counsel. Lenders were advised by Paul Hastings as legal counsel.

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing energy solutions across the United States. With more than 100 employees operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 5.8 gigawatts in its total portfolio and over 700 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and energy goals.

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

(212) 220-6045

SOURCE Exus Renewables North America