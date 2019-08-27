Exxact Announces AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor-Based Systems Now Shipping Worldwide

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of High Performance Computing solutions (HPC) for GPU-accelerated deep learning research, announced that their AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor-Based Systems are now shipping worldwide.

The 2nd generation AMD EPYC processors have arrived, with a potential massive performance boost for HPC and Data Center needs. AMD EPYC 7002 processors feature 7nm silicon to enable up to 64-cores per processor with a staggering 128 lanes of Gen4 PCIe® and up to 3200MHz DIMMS for unmatched performance. Security features of the EPYC 7002 Processors provide leadership security and encryption unique to the processors. With encrypted memory, attacks on the integrity of main memory (such as cold-boot attacks) are inhibited because any data obtained is encrypted.

"Our new AMD EPYC based TensorEX servers and workstations can accommodate up to 64 cores per socket, and fully utilize the available 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes to deliver unmatched I/O bandwidth for today's HPC and data center applications," stated Jason Chen, Vice President of Exxact Corporation. "We are excited to provide cutting edge EPYC based solutions for our customers and look forward to working with AMD as an Elite Partner."

"We're excited and thankful to have our partners supporting the launch of AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. "Their EPYC based solutions are poised to deliver a new standard for modern datacenter customers. With twice the cores as our first gen, breakthrough performance and embedded security features, all delivered by a leadership architecture, customers can transform their datacenter operations at the pace of their business."

Exxact will feature several AMD EPYC powered servers and workstations including:

